Wow! Tupperware Popped Up on Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America

ORLANDO, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What makes everyone say "Wow" besides the new Tupperware® WowPop popcorn maker? It's the exciting news that Tupperware ranked lucky number 13 on Newsweek's list of 2024 Most Trustworthy Companies in America in the consumer goods category, after being unranked last year.

Tupperware President and CEO Laurie Ann Goldman bursting with pride that Tupperware was ranked lucky number 13 on Newsweek’s 2024 Most Trustworthy Companies list in consumer goods. Consumers love and trust Tupperware products, like the new Tupperware® WowPop microwave popcorn maker.

Global data and business intelligence provider Statista surveyed 25,000 U.S. residents and researched companies' online and social media reputations to determine the rankings. Newsweek's 2024 list features 700 companies in 23 industries and Tupperware popped up as number 13 on the consumer goods companies list. According to Newsweek, "the trustworthiness of these consumer goods companies is evident from their charitable initiatives, in-touch leadership, consistent product innovation and commitment to sustainability."

"I'm bursting with pride over this news. A heartfelt thanks to our talented employees and dedicated sellers, plus consumers everywhere who trust us and our amazing products – you are the reason we earned this honor," said Tupperware President and CEO Laurie Ann Goldman.

"We've always known and emphasized that trust is built by staying ahead of the times through product innovation and delivering time after time with product performance," she added.

One example is the new Tupperware® WowPop microwave popcorn maker, which allows consumers to create gourmet popcorn with beginner-level effort. Its collapsible silicone design saves space and makes it easy to take anywhere. Best of all, you can find 28 amazing recipes to spark your creativity in the kitchen on Tupperware.com.

Newsweek indicated Tupperware "made waves by bringing in Laurie Ann Goldman as the new company president and CEO," citing Laurie Ann as a "consumer products giant" who has served as CEO of Spanx, Avon North America, and in leadership roles at Coca-Cola.

