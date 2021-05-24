Wow Wow Classic Waffles Teams Up With Stewart-Haas Racing To Sponsor #41 Ford Mustang And Drive Awareness For Feeding America®, The Largest Hunger Relief Organization In The U.S.

"We are thrilled to kick off our partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing and the Coca Cola 600 is the perfect opportunity to bring awareness for the work Feeding America is doing," said Dave Marson, Founder, Marson Foods. "By partnering with Feeding America, we are able to help fuel America and distribute meals directly to the communities that need it most around the country. We look forward to supporting Cole Custer and the #41 car in Charlotte."

Feeding America projects that 42 million people (1 in 8), including 13 million children (1 in 6), may experience food insecurity in 2021. Marson Foods will be donating individually packaged Wow Wow Classic Waffles to Feeding America food banks around the country, equaling 10 million meals* over the next three years, going directly to children and families who are experiencing food insecurity.

"It has been an incredible experience already to work with Wow Wow Classic Waffles in their effort to fight hunger with Feeding America. There are so many communities across the country that benefit from the work Feeding America does and having them on the car for the race at Charlotte is a great way to bring more attention to all their programs," said Cole Custer. "It doesn't take much to get involved, and this is a perfect opportunity for not only me and the guys on the 41 team do our part, but for the fans to be involved too. Hopefully, we're able to use these races to drive awareness and help out as many families as we can."

Fans will be able to see the #41 Wow Wow Classic Waffles and Feeding America Ford Mustang hit the track again on October 17 at Texas Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, and October 24 at Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400.

Across the country, K12 students will soon be able to enjoy Wow Wow Classic Waffles as part of the school meal program this summer. For more information about Wow Wow Classic Waffles, a Marson Foods brand, please visit marsonfoods.com/wowow or follow on Instagram .

MEAL CLAIM: *$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

SOURCE Marson Foods