Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Expands into Florida with Multi-Unit Franchise Deal

BRADENTON, Fla., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), known for its mouthwatering and healthy food menu items with a focus on the environment, is pleased to announce it has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement with the entrepreneurial husband and wife team of Andrew & Anju Lynn, current owners of XPLOR Inc, to bring five gourmet lemonade stands to the Sunshine State. This franchise agreement marks the first in the state of Florida for Wow Wow.

The Lynn's XPLOR Food Division plans to bring a Wow Wow location to Sarasota by the end of 2021, and will then expand the brand's Florida footprint with locations in Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch. While also bringing the first Wow Wow locations to Florida, the duo will also own and operate a Wow Wow food truck which is set to visit events up and down the West Coast of Florida beginning in August 2021.

With backgrounds in both promotional marketing and hospitality management, as well as experience in working with franchisors through their existing marketing & promotional business Xplor Inc., the Lynn's were drawn to Wow Wow's dedication to sustainability, their ideals for protecting the environment and the company's mission. The Lynn's are looking most forward to supporting local Florida businesses through their new endeavor with Wow Wow by sourcing as many products and ingredients from local farmers and food suppliers as they can.

"We believe that our professional backgrounds and understanding the franchising world will allow us to be extremely successful with Wow Wow in Florida," said Andrew and Anju. "We lived in Chicago before making Florida our home and have always wanted to expand our business opportunities to better the lives of the people in our community. Wow Wow enables us to do that. We love everything about the brand from the food and drink offerings to the way Wow Wow strives to leave a reduced environmental footprint for generations to come. We couldn't be happier to bring the Wow Wow experience to our fellow Floridians."

Founded in Hawaii, Wow Wow specializes in made-from-craft gourmet lemonades – ranging from a classic lemonade to adventurous flavors like the Ginger Pineapple, Passionfruit Guava, Blue Hawaii, and the Lava Flow Lemonade. When the Florida locations open, locals will come to crave the endless options of their favorite superfoods with healthy, energizing menu items like the Sunrise Smoothie, Cold Brew Crave Acai Bowl, Island Berry Grain Bowl or the Almond Berry Flatbread Sandwich. Every menu item is all-natural and made in-house.

On top of fresh and healthful products, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades is fervently committed to sustainability. Guests can order their lemonades or smoothies in a re-usable Mason Jar and receive a discount on their next purchase if they bring the Mason Jar back to reuse.

"We are excited to welcome Andrew and Anju to our Wow Wow O'hana (family) and cannot wait to see their businesses blossom," said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. "The state of Florida is in for a treat and there's no doubt in my mind that the Lynn's will experience tremendous success with the Wow Wow brand in Florida."

The Lynn's and every Wow Wow franchisee have the benefit of unmatched franchisee support from the corporate team. Wow Wow is looking for additional franchisees in Florida and the East Coast with a head for business, an interest in healthy eating, and a value for community.

For more information on Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades franchising opportunities, visit www.wowwowfranchise.com.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural, hand crafted, lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained popularity and grew from farmer's markets, to a food trailer, and then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual restaurant started franchising in 2017 and opened its first franchised location in 2018. Today it has a total of eight lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020. For more information, please contact the franchisor at [email protected] and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

