Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Launches Summer Menu Featuring Watermelon Colada Smoothies, Bowls and Lemonades

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The temperatures are rising this summer at Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow). The Arizona-based gourmet lemonade stand looks to help guests cool off with new Power Lemonades and a watermelon flavor focused limited-time menu.

Starting Monday June 21 and for a limited-time-only, guests who visit any Wow Wow location can choose between three new watermelon flavored menu items including a colada smoothie bowl, lemonade and frozen smoothie. Also being added for the summer are Wow Wow's plant-based Power Lemonades that are naturally jam-packed with energy. Introduced last fall and instantly becoming a fan favorite, now guests can can choose from any of the brand's 16 lemonade flavors to "Power Up" during this limited-time offer.

Nothing says cooling off from the summer heat than the tastes of watermelon and pineapple. These flavors combine to create the Watermelon Colada Smoothie Bowl – a frozen watermelon-based smoothie bowl crafted with coconut, banana, strawberries and honey topped with pieces of watermelon, pineapple and bananas.

"Our new limited-time watermelon flavored menu items at Wow Wow will undoubtedly be refreshing food and drink options to cool off from the intense summer temperatures," said Tim Weiderhoft, chief executive officer, Wow Wow. "As we continue to provide the best tasting food experience for our guests, we're looking forward to the official start of the new season and welcome all our guests to come in and keep cool."

Guests looking to cool down from the summer temps can visit all Wow Wow locations for an energizing lemonade or cool blend of watermelon while supplies last.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade offers fresh, all-natural, hand crafted, lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained popularity and grew from farmer's markets, to a food trailer, and then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual restaurant started franchising in 2017 and opened its first franchised location in 2018. Today it has a total of eight lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020. For more information, please contact the franchisor at [email protected] and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

