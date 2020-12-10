Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Deal to Bring Gourmet Lemonade Stands to Dallas

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), known for its mouthwatering and healthful menu items and focus on the environment, is pleased to announce it has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to bring three gourmet lemonade stands to Dallas and the surrounding communities. Each new Wow Wow is expected to bring 35-60 new jobs to the area.

Lakewood residents Nancy and Kevin Taylor first visited a Wow Wow in 2017 while on Oahu celebrating Kevin's 40th birthday. The two were immediately enticed by the cool, welcoming vibes and vast healthy, plant-based menu options. When they island hopped to Maui, they visited another Wow Wow where they tried smoothies and acai bowls, and they've been thinking about the gourmet lemonade stand ever since. In 2020, when Kevin saw that Wow Wow was looking to expand in Dallas, it felt like fate. The two dug in to research the brand, learning more about the all-natural menu, focus on sustainability and how they could partner with local farmers and food suppliers. The more they learned about the brand and its values, the more it became clear they wanted to be the ones to bring it to the Dallas area.

Bringing Wow Wow's lemonade stands to Dallas is especially exciting for Nancy, who adheres to a plant-based/vegan diet. She is thrilled to be opening a restaurant that fits two important buckets: she can eat nearly everything on the menu and her kids love it too. Both Taylors also come to Wow Wow with entrepreneurship experience – Kevin founded a bank, Texas Security Bank, with his business partners 13 years ago, and Nancy is a CPA and runs Oma's German Treats, a seasonal business that sells German desserts during Oktoberfest and the holiday months.

"The concept as a whole – what Wow Wow stands for and what it represents – is what attracted us to the brand. We devour the food, but the people and the brand are what sold us on bringing Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade to our Lakewood community," said Nancy. "We are eager to get involved with local schools and charities for fundraising opportunities while introducing the community to a delicious, healthful menu in products that are green and compostable."

Founded in Hawaii, Wow Wow specializes in made-from-craft gourmet lemonades – ranging from a classic lemonade to adventurous flavors like the Ginger Pineapple, Passionfruit Guava, Blue Hawaii, and the Lava Flow Lemonade. When the Dallas locations open, locals will come to crave the endless options of their favorite superfoods with healthy, energizing menu items like the Sunrise Smoothie, Cold Brew Crave Acai Bowl, or the Chili Lime Avocado Toast. Every menu item is all-natural and made in-house.

On top of fresh and healthful products, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades is fervently committed to sustainability. Guests can order their lemonades or smoothies in a re-usable Mason Jar and receive a discount on their next purchase if they bring the Mason Jar back to reuse.

The Taylors anticipate opening their first location in Lakewood in spring 2021. Additional areas where the husband and wife team are looking for real estate include Plano and Frisco.

"The Taylors are ideal franchisees to introduce Wow Wow to Dallas. They both embody the Aloha feel and spirit that our franchise thrives on," said Tim Weiderhoft, president and CEO of Wow Wow. "Being a part of their community has always been important to the couple – Nancy served as Treasurer of Lakewood Early Childhood PTA and Kevin is Treasurer of the Friends of Lakewood dad's group for Lakewood Elementary – and that will be no different when they open their three lemonade stands."

The Taylors and every Wow Wow franchisee have the benefit of unmatched franchisee support from the corporate team. Wow Wow is looking for additional franchisees in Texas and the West Coast with a head for business, an interest in healthy eating, and a value for community.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural Hawaiian lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained in popularity and grew from the stand to a trailer, then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual restaurant opened its first franchised location in 2017. Today it has a total of eight lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020. For more information, please contact the franchisor at [email protected] and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

Media Contact: Mandi Gualtieri, Fishman PR, [email protected] or (805) 290-0266

SOURCE Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

Related Links

http://www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com

