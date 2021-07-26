Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Starts Out First Half of 2021 with Record-Setting Number of Franchise Agreements

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade, the premier gourmet lemonade franchise, has big plans for the remainder of 2021 as the brand reflects on an impressive performance in Q1 and Q2, which includes signing a record-setting number of franchise agreements. Wow Wow also reported a 46% jump in gross revenue and expansion into new states with six new franchises slated to open by year end.

Known for its fresh, all-natural lemonades, Wow Wow recently reached a new benchmark, having already signed over 29 agreements this year alone. The new deals include single and multi-unit agreements to bring franchises to Las Vegas, Utah and California. The brand also recently signed a multi-unit franchise agreement in Florida - the first in the state for Wow Wow. This is the largest number of signed agreements since the tropical inspired lemonade shop started franchising in 2018.

Building on this momentum, Wow Wow sales continue to climb for the brand's existing network of franchisees. The emerging lemonade brand is actively targeting Houston and Austin, TX and later this year Southern California for continued development.

"While the last 18 months have been challenging to navigate due to the pandemic, it validates our recent success even more," said Tim Weiderhoft, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade CEO. "It has been very exciting to see our franchise family grow this year. We strive to provide all of our franchisees with the resources they need to be successful, and we'll remain committed even as we expand. I am very grateful that we were able to continue to grow the business with new franchisees, and expand into new markets across the country."

In an effort to improve customer experience and maintain innovation, Wow Wow also recently rolled out new technology upgrades to its POS system. These improvements have helped streamline online ordering, curb-side pickup, and delivery systems. Wow Wow is also developing a new consumer app and updated loyalty program with plans to launch in Q3 of 2021.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural, hand crafted, lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained popularity and grew from farmer's markets, to a food trailer, and then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual restaurant started franchising in 2017 and opened its first franchised location in 2018. Today it has a total of eight lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020. For more information, please contact the franchisor at [email protected] and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

