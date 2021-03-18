Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade to Bring Gourmet Lemonade Stand to the Strip

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), known for its mouthwatering and healthful menu items and commitment to being eco-friendly, is pleased to announce it has signed a franchise agreement to bring the gourmet lemonade stand to Las Vegas. Franchisee Matt Chu is excited to bring the Islands to the Strip.

Introduced to the fast-casual restaurant through a family friend, Chu was able to gain key insights early on and quickly developed a deep-rooted love for Wow Wow's colorful flavors. Chu is dedicated to personal health and fitness, which go hand-in-hand with Wow Wow's nutritious menu options, and knows this will translate to other Nevadans. Bringing lemonades, acai bowls, avocado toasts and more to the Strip will surely add some diversity to storefronts and a family-friendly dining option. Chu is especially confident the concept will be popular amongst University of Nevada, Las Vegas students, as there is a large community of Hawaiian attendees.

"Wow Wow is a perfect addition to Las Vegas – it offers a great balance of healthy and delicious food and beverages, while providing a fun place to kick back and relax," said Chu. "I'm looking forward to this journey not only for myself and the business, but I'm also eager to introduce the bright, unique, flavors to visitors and locals alike."

Founded in Hawaii, Wow Wow specializes in made-from-craft gourmet lemonades – ranging from a classic lemonade to adventurous flavors like the Ginger Pineapple, Passionfruit Guava, Blue Hawaii, and the Lava Flow Lemonades. When the Las Vegas location opens, Nevadans and those visiting Sin City will come to crave the endless options of their favorite superfoods with healthy, energizing menu items like the Aunty's Pitaya Smoothie, Blue Hawaii Smoothie Bowl, Cobb Grain Bowl and Black Lava Flatbread Sandwich. Every menu item is all-natural and made in-house.

On top of fresh and healthful products, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades is fervently committed to sustainability. Guests can order their lemonades or smoothies in a re-usable Mason Jar and receive a discount on their next purchase if they bring the Mason Jar back to reuse.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to our O'hana (family). His natural entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to bringing a unique and healthy quick service restaurant to Las Vegas, combined with his strong work ethic makes him an ideal franchisee," said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. "Las Vegas is used to new, fun, and exciting things, and we are proud to add Wow Wow to that list with a great partner like Matt."

Matt and every Wow Wow franchisee have the benefit of unmatched franchisee support from the corporate team. Wow Wow is looking for additional franchisees with a head for business, an interest in healthy eating, and a value for community.

In addition to the upcoming Las Vegas expansion, Wow Wow has also partnered with Tina Montella to bring multiple locations to Reno, Nev. The first Reno location is on track to open later this year.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural Hawaiian lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained in popularity and grew from the stand to a trailer, then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual launched its franchise opportunity in 2017, opening in Scottsdale Arizona in 2018. Today it has a total of seven lemonade stands domestically and two internationally with stand number eight opening in El Dorado Hills, CA on March 22nd, 2021. For more information, please contact the franchisor at [email protected] and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

