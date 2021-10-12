Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade to Open First Location in the State of Texas

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), the premier gourmet lemonade franchise, has announced its first restaurant opening in Texas slated for Q4 of 2021. The first Wow Wow location in the Lone Star State will be located in the Bishop Arts District at 320 W 8th St. Dallas, TX 75208. This location will be the start of several developments in the state of Texas, and the continued efforts for the brand's expansion.

Leading the charge into Texas are Nancy and Kevin Taylor. The Lakewood residents found Wow Wow in 2017 while visiting Hawaii and have been looking to bring the brand to Texas ever since. The couple has purchased a great location that will feature a backyard seating area in the fun and vibrant Bishop Arts District. Only five minutes from downtown Dallas, they are located in the heart of Bishop Arts on 8th Street between Bishop and Madison Ave. The Dallas neighborhood is known for its unique boutiques, restaurants and businesses.

"We have been eager to bring a Wow Wow location to Dallas since 2017, and now that we are close to opening our doors, it is truly a dream come true," said Nancy. "We can't wait to introduce the Dallas community to Wow Wow and share all of the amazing flavors and foods that the brand has to offer."

Founded in Hawaii, Wow Wow specializes in made-from-craft gourmet lemonades – ranging from a classic lemonade to adventurous flavors like the Ginger Pineapple, Passionfruit Guava, Blue Hawaii, and the Lava Flow Lemonade. When the Dallas locations open, locals will come to crave the endless options of their favorite superfoods with healthy, energizing menu items like the Sunrise Smoothie, Cold Brew Crave Acai Bowl, or the Chili Lime Avocado Toast. Every menu item is all-natural and made in-house.

On top of healthful products, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades is fervently committed to sustainability. Guests can order their lemonades or smoothies in a re-usable Mason Jar and receive a discount on their next purchase when they bring the Mason Jar back. Wow Wow also uses all recyclable or compostable products for serving and packaging to-go orders.

"We are so excited to see the Taylor's bring the first Wow Wow location to the state of Texas," said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. "As we continue to expand in the state, Nancy & Kevin are the perfect pair to help us Spread Aloha and share our message to the Dallas Community."

The Taylors and every Wow Wow franchisee have the benefit of unmatched franchisee support from the corporate team. Wow Wow is looking for additional franchisees in Texas and the West Coast with a head for business, an interest in healthy eating, and a value for community.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural Hawaiian lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained in popularity and grew from the stand to a trailer, then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual restaurant opened its first franchised location in 2017. Today it has a total of ten lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020. For more information, please contact the franchisor at [email protected] and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

