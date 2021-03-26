Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades Launches Spring Menu Featuring Plant-Based Energy Infused Frozen Lemonades

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring has officially sprung at Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow). The Arizona-based gourmet lemonade stand wants to help guests dust off the winter blues with a vibrant spring flavor focused limited-time menu.

Starting Monday, March 29 and for a limited-time-only, guests who visit any Wow Wow location can choose between three plant-based energy infused lemonades, all served frozen. Introduced last fall and instantly becoming a fan favorite, the plant-based lemonades are naturally jam-packed with energy and guests can choose from Lava Flow, Classic and Passion Strawberry flavors during this limited-time offer.

You also can't "think spring" without being reminded of the refreshing tastes of coconut and mint. These two flavors combine to create the Lemon Coconut Mint Bowl – a frozen lemonade-based smoothie bowl crafted with coconut, mint, banana, mango and pineapple and topped with granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry and coconut chips.

"There's no better way to celebrate the change of seasons than with fresh new menu items that include seasonal flavors sure to warm up any guest's day," said Tim Weiderhoft, chief executive officer of Wow Wow. "We are looking forward to ramping up the spring season with this limited-time menu and continuing to provide the best tasting food experience for our guests."

Guests looking to a hint of spring can visit all Wow Wow locations for an energizing lemonade or cool blend of coconut, mint and lemon until supplies last.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural Hawaiian lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained in popularity and grew from the stand to a trailer, then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual launched its franchise opportunity in 2017, opening in Scottsdale Arizona in 2018. Today it has a total of seven lemonade stands domestically and two internationally with stand number eight opening in El Dorado Hills, CA on March 22nd, 2021. For more information, please contact the franchisor at [email protected] and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

Media Contact: Amanda Regan, Fishman PR, [email protected], 630-229-8962

SOURCE Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

Related Links

http://www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com

