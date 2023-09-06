WOWorks Collaborates with BigZpoon to Introduce Personalize Allergen and Nutrition Menu to its Guests

Leading Better-For-You Restaurant Brands Offer Interactive Digital Technology to Support Dietary Needs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOWorks, the parent company behind a collection of better-for-you restaurant brands, including Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, and Zoup! Eatery, announced its partnership with BigZpoon, a renowned provider of innovative food-ingredient based analysis technology solutions for the restaurant and hospitality industries. This strategic alliance aims to assist guests in navigating any WOWorks restaurant menu, enabling them to make informed meal choices that align with their dietary preferences and restrictions.

With approximately one-fourth of American consumers implementing dietary and nutrition guidelines for their meals, as per Statista's Global Consumer Survey, WOWorks recognizes the growing demand for personalized dining options. Through its collaboration with BigZpoon, WOWorks is introducing a personalized and interactive allergen and nutrition menu technology tool empowering guests to select menu items that meet their nutritional needs and preferences. Furthermore, the integration includes a real-time nutrition calculator that accurately tracks the dietary details of chosen meals and alerts guests when their nutrition goals are exceeded.

"As awareness about the impact of food on our lives continues to grow, a larger percentage of our guests are mindful of what they choose to consume," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "Whether it's reducing meat intake for environmental reasons or minimizing carbs for personal health, diners are increasingly seeking nutritional information from restaurants. We always encourage our guests to customize our signature menu items or create their personalized meals to suit their lifestyle preferences. It brings us great pleasure to provide a digital tool that significantly enhances the accessibility of allergen and nutrition information in a convenient digital format."

Unlike many restaurants offering static PDF formats for nutrition information, BigZpoon's innovative technology leverages guests' individual preferences and filters the entire menu of each WOWorks restaurant. This ensures guests are presented with food options aligning with their specific criteria. The AI-driven software not only guides guests through a personalized menu experience, but it also removes items containing allergens or do not meet their desired preferences, creating a stress-free dining experience. BigZpoon's menu system seamlessly integrates with the existing ordering systems at all WOWorks restaurants, allowing guests to efficiently place online orders and take advantage of third-party delivery services.

WOWorks franchise owners come from different backgrounds, including multi-brand franchisees; varied business ownership backgrounds, such as construction, hotels, and fitness; former professional athletes; and military veterans. The company has franchising opportunities available in 49 states (all states excluding Hawaii) and offers 25 percent off franchise fees for veterans and first responders.

If you are interested in owning a WOWorks restaurant brand franchise, visit https://woworksusa.com/a-place-to-invest/ to learn more.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthier-for-you and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery , consists of: Saladworks , the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls , a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek , which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

About BigZpoon:

BigZpoon Inc., a Silicon Valley based B2B SaaS venture, is the leading provider of innovative food-ingredient based analysis technology solutions for restaurants and hospitality industries. BigZpoon solutions help restaurants to enhance the experience of guest who have dietary restrictions or nutritional goals. Solutions suite also includes online ordering, delivery management, marketing and CRM services. For more information, please visit https://www.bigzpoon.com

