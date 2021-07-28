WOWorks Fast-Casual Restaurant Brands on Track for Impressive Growth in 2021 with New Store Openings, Signed Franchise Agreements and Non-Traditional Growth Opportunities

WOW orks restaurants as a whole have seen strong growth with its brands in non-traditional restaurant venues such as Ghost Kitchens, Combo Kitchens, grocery stores, airports, colleges and universities.

Among the 18 locations that have opened in Q2, 83 percent have been non-traditional restaurants.

WOWorks is projecting 61 new openings in non-traditional verticals before the end of the year and is pursuing more grocery opportunities in Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

In June, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh opened its first restaurant in Salt Lake City Airport. This is the brand's first location in Utah.

In June, Frutta Bowls' signed a franchise agreement with SteelCraft, a trendy outdoor eatery concept that uses shipping containers as a restaurant space. This marks the brand's debut in California.

Saladworks was named No. 7 on the 2021 list of the Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, while WOWorks CEO Kelly Roddy claimed the No. 2 spot on the Top 25 Executives within the Fast Casual Industry.

WOWorks is also fielding inquiries from potential investors around the country for co-branded concepts where one location will house two WOWorks brands. For example, this month WOWorks opened its first Saladworks and Frutta Bowls co-branded location in East Norriton, Pennsylvania as well as their first ever grocery location. They also have stores opening in Pennsylvania, Norfolk, Virginia, West Bloomfield, Michigan, and Reno, Nevada.

"In addition to continuing to build our traditional restaurant growth, we are looking to redefine the non-traditional restaurant category in unique and relevant platforms. From exploring non-traditional channels such as grocery stores, airports, universities, colleges and ghost kitchens, we are paving the way for growth with all of the brands under the WOWorks umbrella," said Eric Lavinder, Chief Development Officer for WOWorks. "We are especially excited about the possibilities with co-branded WOWorks restaurants that can help franchisees expand revenue hours to include breakfast."

Saladworks is part of WOWorks brands, which also includes Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh , a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant brand, The Simple Greek, a franchise of fast-casual Greek restaurants, and Frutta Bowls , a unique fast-casual concept serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies and more. The newly formed family of brands share a core DNA designed to meet a growing demand among Millennial families and GenZ guests who crave healthy, nutritious and flavorful dining options with a high level of customization and convenience. WOWorks franchise owners come from different backgrounds, including existing franchise owners from different brands; varied business ownership backgrounds, such as construction, hotels, and fitness; former professional athletes; and military veterans.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with first-rate hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio consists of: Saladworks , the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls , a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 150 locations across 18 states and two countries. Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #7 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2021, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for 35 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com.

ABOUT FRUTTA BOWLS:

Founded in 2016 to fulfill a need for fresh and flavorful plant-centric dining options, Frutta Bowls has since grown from its original location in Freehold, New Jersey, to more than 35 locations. From Acai to Zinc, Frutta Bowls uses only the freshest, ripest and most flavorful plant-based, whole-food ingredients featured in customizable bowls, smoothies, toasts and protein bites. Frutta Bowls is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek. For more information, visit www.fruttabowls.com.

ABOUT GARBANZO MEDITERRANEAN FRESH:

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is the leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant in America. Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes are inspired by tradition but not bound by it. Every order is customized to the guest's liking, with choices from top-quality meats and plant-based proteins to authentic laffa wraps and perfect, pillowy pitas baked in-house throughout the day. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegan and gluten-free diners – and wants to show America how delicious nutrition can be. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Frutta Bowls and The Simple Greek. For more information, visit https://eatgarbanzo.com/

