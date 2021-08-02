WOWorks Launches New Local Heroes Program to Honor Those Who Make Our Communities a "WOW!" Place To Live

Through the new program, Local Heroes who sign up for Saladworks , Frutta Bowls , Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh , and The Simple Greek Rewards will be recognized for their service and receive 20 Bonus Points on each purchase in restaurant. They will also receive Double Bonus Points and other exciting offers on relevant appreciation holidays throughout the year, including National Nurses Day, Veterans Day and Teacher Appreciation Day, among many others. The Local Heroes program does not apply to online and third-party delivery orders.

Guest who fit the criteria as Local Heroes can begin signing up by downloading each brand's respective Mobile App to participate. When ordering a meal in any Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, and The Simple Greek restaurant, Local Heroes should be prepared to show their I.D. to the cashier for verification, personal recognition and execution of their reward points.

"At WOWorks, we are all about creating "WOW!" moments for our guests, especially those who serve our communities," said Mark Mears, Chief Marketing Officer of WOWorks. "We want to ensure that our Local Heroes are not just recognized on their respective appreciation days, but every day. We hope they feel welcomed, valued and appreciated at their local Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek restaurants."

WOWorks is no stranger when it comes to giving back to those who make our communities a better place. Last year, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saladworks launched its Fives for Lives campaign, through which guests could make $5 contributions to provide a free healthy, nutritious and flavorful meal for a local hospital worker or first responder. Fives for Lives resulted in thousands of Saladworks meals donated to the essential workers keeping us safe during the pandemic.

Also, in the vein of charitable giving, WOWorks is a trusted partner of No Kid Hungry. Last year, Saladworks embarked on the Million Meals Challenge with the non-profit to provide meals for kids in need, and will be announcing a new charitable campaign for Fall 2021 next month across the entire family of WOWorks brands.

WOWorks' family of restaurant brands includes Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh , a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant brand, The Simple Greek, a franchise of fast-casual Greek restaurants, and Frutta Bowls , a unique fast-casual concept serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies and more. The newly formed family of brands share a core DNA designed to meet a growing demand among Millennial families and GenZ guests who crave healthy, nutritious and flavorful dining options with a high level of customization and convenience. Many of WOWorks franchise owners are military veterans and the company reduces franchise dues by 50 percent for any owner who is from a military personnel background.

