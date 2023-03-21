WOWorks Partners with Tractor Beverage Company to Bring Guests Clean and Flavorful Refreshments in Time for Summer

Parent Company of Better-For-You Fast Casual Restaurants Provides Drink Options Guests Can Feel Good About

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOWorks, the family of better-for-you restaurant brands, Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, and Zoup! Eatery, announced its partnership with Tractor Beverage Company, the first and only certified organic, non-GMO full-line beverage solution for foodservice.

In partnering with Tractor, WOWorks is providing drink options made from only real ingredients (the ones you can pronounce) that pair perfectly with its brand's "better-for-you" values. Tractor proudly pours Certified Organic, Non-GMO beverages with no artificial ingredients, no phony colors and no mystery preservatives.

"So often we are eating and drinking beverages full of ingredients we can't pronounce and are unaware of exactly what we're putting in our bodies," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "WOWorks has always put an emphasis on providing better-for-you options to our guests, and this new partnership with Tractor is a perfect match with our values and provides our franchisees with an exciting new product offering to serve their guests."

Tractor beverages are available at Saladworks, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, and Zoup! Eatery. The offerings, which vary by brand and location, are:

Lemonade: Juicy, ripe lemons, a dash of turmeric, and all-natural sugarcane. A refreshing balance of sweet and tart.

Farmers Punch: Strawberry, Blueberry, Cranberry, Grapes, and Pomegranate.

Strawberry Dragonfruit: Strawberry, Sweet Cherry, Pomegranate, and Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin.

Berry Patch : Harvest Apples, Pomegranates, Strawberries, Cherries, Black Currants, and ambrosial spices.

Peach: Flecked with organic cinnamon grounds and subtle notes of apricot and molasses.

Unsweet Black Tea: Aromatic black tea. Dark, bold, and full-bodied, with a pinch of caffeine.

Sweet Black Tea: All-natural sugarcane-sweetened black tea.

"We're thrilled to partner with WOWorks and look forward to wow-ing their guests with great-tasting drink options made from only real ingredients that pair perfectly with its brand's healthy, nutritious, and flavorful meals," said Luke Emery, Chief Customer Officer for Tractor Beverage Company. "Our Tractor Beverages will bring entirely new flavors to the brand's dining experience while doing what's best for our planet, communities, and health one sip at a time."

WOWorks franchise owners come from different backgrounds, including multi-brand franchisees; varied business ownership backgrounds, such as construction, hotels, and fitness; former professional athletes; and military veterans. The company has franchising opportunities available in 49 states (all states excluding Hawaii) and offers 25 percent off franchise fees for veterans and first responders.

If you are interested in owning a WOWorks restaurant brand franchise, visit https://woworksusa.com/a-place-to-invest/ to learn more.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthier-for-you and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

About Tractor Beverage Company:

Founded with a mission to create better beverages for all, Tractor Beverage Company is the first and only certified organic, non-GMO full-line beverage solution for foodservice. Tractor's handcrafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality, and an innovative consumer experience. Tractor's vision is to use its beverage platform to expand organic farm practices — and, in turn, lead the way to a more sustainable and flourishing future for restaurants, consumers, and farmers. In 2022, Tractor Beverage Company ranked No. 216 on the Inc. 5000 list and No. 10 in the Food and Beverage category on the publication's prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Tractor was named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021. For more information, visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram at @drinktractor.

SOURCE WOWorks