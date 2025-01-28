WOWorks Reflects on a Year of Innovation and Growth, Prepares for Continued Success in 2025

Parent Company of Six Good-for-You Restaurant Brands Sets the Stage for Ongoing Expansion

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WOWorks, the parent company of good-for-you restaurant brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos and Z!Eats, closed out 2024 with significant growth and a strong focus on innovation and operational enhancements. Across the platform of brands, the company sold 40 new franchises, opened 26 new restaurants, and introduced initiatives that reinforced its commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and franchisee success.

Snapshot of WOWorks 2024 Key Milestones

Barberitos achieved several milestones by surpassing $1 million in average unit volume (AUV), securing WOWorks' largest 2024 multi-unit deal with a 10-unit Barberitos and Frutta Bowls agreement in Alabama , and debuting a reimagined restaurant prototype in Temple Terrace, Florida , targeting health-conscious "Zillennials" with a refreshed brand identity and innovative menu offerings.

achieved several milestones by surpassing in average unit volume (AUV), securing WOWorks' largest 2024 multi-unit deal with a 10-unit Barberitos and Frutta Bowls agreement in , and debuting a reimagined restaurant prototype in , targeting health-conscious "Zillennials" with a refreshed brand identity and innovative menu offerings. Zoup! rebranded to Z!Eats in 2024, launching its first location in Atlanta with a refreshed menu and design aimed at health-conscious Gen Z customers. The transition of all locations was completed by year-end, paving the way for nationwide franchise growth.

in 2024, launching its first location in with a refreshed menu and design aimed at health-conscious Gen Z customers. The transition of all locations was completed by year-end, paving the way for nationwide franchise growth. Introduced three new menu tests for Barberitos, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, and Saladwork s. Led by Chef Cole Thompson , these innovations focus on better-for-you offerings and elevated flavors, set to launch across multiple brands in 2025.

and s. Led by Chef , these innovations focus on better-for-you offerings and elevated flavors, set to launch across multiple brands in 2025. Barberitos introduced a best-in-class clean label initiative, ensuring all-natural proteins, no high-fructose corn syrup or added MSG, and fresh, house-made produce, salsas, and sauces prepared daily.

introduced a best-in-class clean label initiative, ensuring all-natural proteins, no high-fructose corn syrup or added MSG, and fresh, house-made produce, salsas, and sauces prepared daily. The Saladworks/Frutta Bowls prototype continues to expand, with five new co-branded locations opened in 2024.

prototype continues to expand, with five new co-branded locations opened in 2024. Garbanzo grew its nontraditional presence with a new deal at Jacksonville University in Florida .

grew its nontraditional presence with a new deal at in . Enhanced online ordering and other tech enhancements to provide greater convenience for customers and franchisees.

"2024 has been an incredible year for WOWorks, filled with growth and innovation, and we are eager to carry this momentum into 2025," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "Our commitment to continuous improvement and delivering exceptional experiences will remain at the heart of our strategy as we continue expanding our reach and enhancing our service offerings."

WOWorks, which has close to 220 restaurants operating nationwide, continues to lead the industry in innovation and growth opportunities for its franchisees, while ensuring that customers enjoy delicious and wholesome meals. For more information about franchise opportunities with WOWorks brands, visit woworksusa.com/a-place-to-invest/.

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks is dedicated to helping guests pursue their passions and enjoy their best lives through flavorful, healthier meals and exceptional service. A subsidiary of Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio includes Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, Saladworks—the nation's premier fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Z!Eats (formerly Zoup!) and The Simple Greek. WOWorks aims to drive explosive growth across its brands through innovative avenues such as ghost kitchens, food trucks, and grocery retail.

