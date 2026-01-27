WOWorks Reports Strong Year of Strategic Expansion and Innovation, Positioned for Accelerated Growth in 2026

Parent Company of Six Good-for-You Restaurant Brands Leverages Co-Branding and Menu Creativity to

Drive Franchise Expansion

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WOWorks, the parent company of better-for-you restaurant brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos and Zoup! Eatery, closed out 2025 with significant growth and a strong focus on innovation and operational enhancements. Across the brands, the company signed a steady stream of new franchisees, opened multiple new restaurants and introduced enhanced co-branding initiatives that are helping to drive momentum across the fast-casual dining platform.

A new Saladworks + Frutta Bowls restaurant debuted in March 2025 in Laredo, Texas. The space blends fresh, customizable salads, wraps, açaí bowls, smoothies and more – all under one roof. Parent company WOWorks leveraged co-branding and menu creativity to drive franchise expansion nationwide throughout 2025.

Most notably, the power of WOWorks platform has shone with strong growth and innovation by integrating Frutta Bowls into select Saladworks and Barberitos locations. Across the platform, the company opened 10 co-branded restaurants in 2025. Following an extensive testing phase, the results exceeded expectations, reinforcing the company's commitment to expanding the Frutta Bowls concept across additional existing units in the year ahead.

"Our co-branding initiatives have proven to be a smart, scalable way to meet evolving guest preferences while strengthening our overall portfolio," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "The performance we've seen gives us confidence as we plan for broader expansion in the year ahead. Integrating Frutta Bowls into other WOWorks' restaurants enhances our guest experience by providing additional menu options for the whole group while also delivering value for our franchisees."

The introduction of Frutta Bowls directly addresses rising demand for fresh, health-forward menu options, particularly among younger, socially engaged consumers. Results from launches this year show increased foot traffic, higher sales volume and improved average check size, driven by both new guests and existing customers exploring expanded menu offerings. The co-branding move has also created natural cross-selling opportunities, helping modernize brand perception and attract a new, loyal customer base.

During 2025, WOWorks reached important milestones, such as:

New Franchise Growth : WOWorks opened 24 new restaurant locations in 2025 across the platform, including the first Frutta Bowls in Canada.

: WOWorks opened 24 new restaurant locations in 2025 across the platform, including the first Frutta Bowls in Canada. 40 New Franchise Agreements Signed : These include multi-unit franchise deals in key growth markets of Memphis, TN; Tampa, FL; Savannah and Athens, GA and Raleigh-Durham, NC.

: These include multi-unit franchise deals in key growth markets of Memphis, TN; Tampa, FL; Savannah and Athens, GA and Raleigh-Durham, NC. Enhanced Menu Optimization: The brands were highly focused on culinary trends and making sure to address evolving consumer eating habits. Examples include everything from Protein Bowls at Barberitos to Butterfly Tea and Dubai Chocolate at Frutta Bowls. At Saladworks, warm proteins and new Pickle Ranch items debuted with all brands continuing to deliver exactly what guests are looking for when dining out or ordering food delivered to homes and offices.

"Looking ahead to 2026, our focus is on scaling with intention and advancing innovation across our brands, deepening guest loyalty and continuing to build a high-performance platform that supports sustainable, long-term expansion," added Roddy.

WOWorks is actively seeking experienced franchisees to join its better-for-you family of brands expanding portfolio. The platform has close to 240 restaurants operating nationwide, continues to lead the industry in innovation and growth opportunities for its franchisees, while ensuring that customers enjoy delicious and wholesome meals. For more information about franchise opportunities with WOWorks brands, visit woworksusa.com/a-place-to-invest/.

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks is dedicated to helping guests pursue their passions and enjoy their best lives through flavorful, healthier meals and exceptional service. A subsidiary of Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio includes Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Zoup! Eatery and The Simple Greek. WOWorks aims to drive consistent growth across its brands by partnering with experienced franchisees who share its passion for excellence and nutritious dining. For more information, visit woworksusa.com.

