WOWorks Strengthens C-Level Leadership Team with Two Strategic Hires

New Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Growth Officer Join Better-For-You Restaurant Platform

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOWorks, the parent company of good-for-you restaurant brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos and Z!Eats, has tapped two restaurant industry veterans to join the leadership team and help propel the brand's marketing and growth initiatives.

Joel Bulger has been named the company's Chief Marketing Officer. Bulger brings with him a 25-year career in marketing and brand development in the restaurant space, including with brands On The Border, Zaxby's, Johnny Rockets and Focus Brands/GoTo Foods where he earned a reputation for his ability to drive guest traffic and enhance menu profitability.

Steve Corp will step into the role of Chief Growth Officer. With a robust background in franchise development and sales, Corp's proficiency in steering brands through rapid expansion and cultivating strong relationships with franchisees will be instrumental to WOWorks' portfolio of brands. Corp previously held leadership roles at Dinebrands and Focus Brands/GoTo Foods.

Bulger and Corp both started their new roles Sept. 4.

"We are looking forward to expanding our leadership team as we continue to build a strong foundation that drives our mission to become one of the leading plant-forward and good-for-you restaurant companies in the space," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "With Joel and Steve's extensive experience within this industry, our brands are well-positioned for sustained growth and success."

WOWorks, which has close to 400 restaurants operating nationwide, continues to lead the industry in innovation and growth opportunities for its franchisees, while ensuring that customers enjoy delicious and wholesome meals. For more information about franchise opportunities with WOWorks brands, visit woworksusa.com/a-place-to-invest/.

About WOWorks

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthier for you and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Z!Eats, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

