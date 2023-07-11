WOWorks Unveils Seven New Virtual Brands

News provided by

WOWorks

11 Jul, 2023, 17:12 ET

Parent Company of Better-For-You Fast Casual Restaurants Expands Digital Ordering Presence though Partnership with Olo to Introduce New Online-only Delivery and Takeout Concepts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOWorks, the family of better-for-you restaurant brands, Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, and Zoup! Eatery, proudly announces the launch of seven new virtual brands. Ranging from delectable sandwiches to irresistible acai bowls, these new online-only delivery and takeout concepts harness the power of WOWorks' strategic collaboration with Olo (NYSE: $OLO), a leading open SaaS platform that revolutionizes the restaurant industry's digital landscape.

Third-party delivery services, such as DoorDash, UberEats, and Grubhub, have become the driving force behind a culinary revolution, reshaping the way consumers experience food. With their convenience and accessibility, these platforms are projected to fuel unprecedented growth in the food delivery industry, revolutionizing the dining landscape and creating exciting opportunities for restaurants and consumers alike. By introducing these innovative virtual brands, WOWorks opens fresh revenue streams for its franchisees, propelling growth.

The exciting lineup of WOWorks' new virtual brands includes:

1. Soup Works – A virtual brand of Saladworks, this virtual brand tantalizes taste buds with a wide variety of hearty and flavorful soups.

2. Stack'd Sandwiches – A virtual brand of Saladworks, this virtual brand boasts chef-inspired signature sandwiches and panini melts.

3. Toasty – A virtual brand of Frutta Bowls, this virtual brand elevates the humble toast into savory creations. 

4. Spoon Me – A virtual brand of Frutta Bowls, this virtual brand serves up decadent and energizing Acai, Pitaya, Coconut, blended kale bowls topped with delicious fruit.

5. Sips – A virtual brand of Frutta Bowls, this virtual brand offers refreshing and revitalizing smoothies.

6. Titan Gyros: A virtual brand from Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh that features Double-Stuffed Gyros.

7. MacLove – A virtual brand of Zoup! that brings comfort food to an entire new level with creative mac-and-cheese recipes.

"WOWorks's new virtual brands are a testament of its guests increasing demand for more nutritious and flavorful meal options that can be enjoyed on-the-go," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "Our partnership with Olo will allow WOWorks' franchisees to add on additional revenue streams that can leverage their existing menu offerings in front of an increasing audience on third-party online food delivery sites,"

WOWorks franchise owners come from different backgrounds, including multi-brand franchisees; varied business ownership backgrounds, such as construction, hotels, and fitness; former professional athletes; and military veterans. The company has franchising opportunities available in 49 states (all states excluding Hawaii) and offers 25 percent off franchise fees for veterans and first responders.

If you are interested in owning a WOWorks restaurant brand franchise, visit https://woworksusa.com/a-place-to-invest/ to learn more. 

ABOUT WOWORKS:
WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthier-for-you and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

ABOUT OLO:
Olo is a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint. Millions of orders per day run on Olo's on-demand commerce engine, providing restaurants a single source to understand and serve every guest from every channel, whether direct or third-party. With integrations to over 300 technology partners, Olo customers can build personalized guest experiences in and outside of their four walls, utilizing one of the largest and most flexible restaurant tech ecosystems on the market. Over 600 restaurant brands trust Olo to grow their digital ordering and delivery programs, do more with less, and make every guest feel like a regular. 

SOURCE WOWorks

Also from this source

WOWorks Better-For-You Restaurants Celebrates 2023 Tax Day with New Promotions

WOWorks Partners with Tractor Beverage Company to Bring Guests Clean and Flavorful Refreshments in Time for Summer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.