WOW!'s 1 Gig Internet Speeds Now Available in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the availability of its 1 gigabit high-speed data (HSD) internet to all residential and business customers in its mid-Michigan market, including service areas in Lansing and Potterville. With Fiber-to-the-Neighborhood connectivity, subscribers can now enjoy one of the fastest broadband experiences available.

The COVID-19 pandemic has only further reinforced WOW!'s commitment to bringing its 1 Gig speeds to customers across its entire footprint. More than ever, businesses, telecommuters, students and everyone in between need a reliable internet connection, with 90 percent of adults saying the internet has been essential or important to them during the pandemic according to the Pew Research Center .

"For most people across the country, having access to a fast and reliable internet connection is essential to their everyday life, especially these days," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We are thrilled to be able to bring our fastest internet speeds to our mid-Michigan service area and give our customers even more choices for how they connect to what matters to them most."

When paired with the appropriate equipment and 1 Gig-compatible devices, a 1 Gig (1,000 Mbps) internet connection can power all your connected devices, handle multiple users at a time and stream movies, games and music at incredibly fast speeds — just in time for holiday guests to arrive.

WOW!'s 1 Gig speeds are already available to nearly all of its customers across its 14 markets. Prospective customers in Mid-Michigan can learn more about upgrading to 1 Gig speeds by visiting https://www.wowway.com/internet .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

