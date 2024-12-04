WOW!'s Dedicated Inclusion and Belonging Team Wins Spot on the OnCon Icon Awards 2024 Top 50 List

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced their Inclusion and Belonging team was recognized as a 2024 Top 50 DEI Team by the OnCon Icon Awards , a peer and community voted awards program that recognizes top business leaders and teams globally across a number of different job functions.

Winners are determined by organizational and community observation of work, as well as a public voting process. The OnCon team determines the finalists based on applications, nominations, and their own research. Once the finalists are chosen, the award winners are decided by public votes, with voters selecting teams they felt demonstrated a balance of success and positive organizational impact. This includes acknowledging teams that have made notable contributions through thought leadership and innovative projects, reflecting their influence within their organizations.

WOW!'s Inclusion and Belonging team consistently reflects these criteria, working diligently to ensure the company's culture and values of respect, integrity, spirit of service and accountability remain vibrant and unite all employees across its markets. The team is dedicated to building a workplace where all team members are valued for their strengths and contributions, as well as creating policies and practices to empower and inspire employees, including employee-led affinity groups to foster connection and collaboration. The team's efforts have also ensured talent acquisition personnel are trained to engage and recruit a diverse candidate pool that matches WOW!'s diverse customer base, further supporting the company's commitment to a more inclusive workplace.

"It's an honor to have WOW!'s Inclusion and Belonging team recognized for fostering a workplace where every team member is seen, valued, and celebrated for their unique strengths and contributions," said Leslie Peabody, SVP and chief people officer of WOW!. "The team goes beyond cultivating a culture of belonging; they're instrumental in driving innovation and business success for WOW! through the power of diverse thought. The team is well deserving of these accolades, especially for being one of the top vote recipients."

To learn more about WOW!, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida and Greenville County, South Carolina. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 11 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last seven consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

