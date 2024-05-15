WOWWEE AND HASBRO MAKE A SPLASH WITH MORE NOSTALGIA FOR SUMMER 2024

BATTLESHIP SPLASH and NERF SUPER SOAKER Nano Soakers reimagine classics in a fresh new way

MONTREAL, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WowWee® and Hasbro® continue their work together in 2024 with nostalgia-infused outdoor toys that will make a splash and inspire the whole family to join in the summer fun. In 2023, the two companies put a fresh spin on classic favorites – MONOPOLY SPLASH, under license from HASBRO GAMING, won Outdoor Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2023 and was recently named a Finalist for Best Licensed Product – Toys, Games, Novelties, Role Play (ages 0-8) for Licensing International's Global Excellence Awards 2024.

The joy of nostalgia returns this spring with WowWee's offerings in both SPLASH GAMES and NERF SUPER SOAKER that offer a throwback twist to summer fun. BATTLESHIP SPLASH expanded its retail reach after its 2023 success. Kids love the active, easy-to-learn pool play, and parents can't resist the nostalgic thrill and the value ($9.99 MSRP). The blast from the past continues in mini size with all new NERF SUPER SOAKER Nano Soakers, tiny versions of iconic blasters – the CPS-1000 and XP100 ($4.99 MSRP each, also available in multi-packs at Amazon). These working micro blasters will look familiar to NERF SUPER SOAKER fans big and small, making them a perfect collectible toy to soak and prank friends.

Other new additions to the NERF SUPER SOAKER line reimagine the fun of playing with the hose in the backyard. The NERF SUPER SOAKER Hydroburst Hose Blaster ($19.99 MSRP) and Quadblast Hose Blaster ($9.99 MSRP) level up hose-powered play with more power and versatility, with no need to reload. The Hydroburst features a shoulder mount design with two powerful ways to blast. The Quadblast features a rotating head, so kids can blast friends with water in one of 4 ways.

"With affordability more important than ever, we developed this year's line with value in mind," said Dominique Fleurant, Brand Manager for Outdoor Toys at WowWee. "We sought to pack as much innovation and play value into each item, while staying true to the fan-favorite classics."

"Nostalgia is a powerful trend in toys, especially when you have strong brands like ours that are loved by multiple generations," expressed Bradley Bowman, Senior Director, Global Toy and Game, Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro. "This collaboration leverages those nostalgic feelings for both NERF SUPER SOAKER and HASBRO GAMING to create backyard play experiences that resonate with the whole family."

Find these and other great SPLASH GAMES and NERF SUPER SOAKER toys at major retailers everywhere.

About WowWee

WowWee® is a global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. WowWee fuses technology and imagination to deliver award-winning items like ROBOSAPIEN®, MiP®, DOG-E and FINGERLINGS®. WowWee's many accolades include multiple Toy of the Year awards including overall Toy of the Year (Fingerlings in 2018), Innovative Toy of the Year (MiP in 2015), Outdoor Toy of the Year (TWISTER SPLASH in 2022, MONOPOLY SPLASH in 2023) and more! Other WowWee brands include officially licensed Pinkfong Baby Shark™, Got2Glow Fairy Finder, My Avastars, Fashion Fidgets and more. For more info, visit https://www.wowwee.com

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers play experiences for fans of all ages around the world, through toys, games, licensed consumer products, digital games and services, location-based entertainment, film, TV, and more. With a portfolio of over 1,800 iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

© 2024 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

NERF is a trademark of Hasbro and is used with permission. © 2024 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.

TWISTER and HASBRO and all related trademarks and logos are trademarks of Hasbro, Inc. © 2024 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.

OPERATION and HASBRO and all related trademarks and logos are trademarks of Hasbro, Inc. © 2024 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.

CROCODILE DENTIST and HASBRO and all related trademarks and logos are trademarks of Hasbro, Inc. © 2024 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.

