WowWee® Brings Magic Back to Toys with the Got2Glow Fairy Finder

The Got2Glow Fairy Finder jar is available in three different colors: pink, blue and an exclusive fuchsia glow-in-the dark, each with over 30 unique fairies to find per jar and 100+ fairies to find in total. The magic of catching fairies has never been so attainable, simply open the heart shaped lid on your Fairy Finder and watch in awe as a fairy light show is activated and a virtual fairy finds its home inside. Close the lid and they'll be your Fairy Friend Forever! Fairies can be found anywhere and everywhere... it's just a matter of where you look! Kids can find fairies in their bedrooms, in the dark, outdoors, and even upside down - there will always be a fairy around!

"With the Got2Glow Fairy Finder, we wanted to create the most unique toy & play experience that allows kids to feel the magic of finding, and interacting with fairies," said Sydney Wiseman, VP of Brand Development & Creative Strategy at WowWee. "We tapped into our WowWee tech roots to bring these virtual fairies to life. Initial reactions to the toy have been incredible, and we love seeing kids' imaginations run wild as they search all over for fairies as well as feeling their parents' excitement around a toy that keeps them engaged for hours. We're so excited for this launch and can't wait for children everywhere to experience the magic!"

In addition to catching fairies, kids can also interact with the fairies in their collection through the buttons on their Fairy Finder's screen, giving them hugs, feeding them, and even saying hello through the heart shaped door - your fairy will say hello back!

One of the most exciting features is sharing fairies between jars! By placing two different jars lid to lid, fairies will fly from their original home to their new one. Now, you'll keep your original fairy in your collection and add a new one from this trade! Another way to grow your collection is through secret codes. Special fairies will be released on specific days and holidays - look out on social media for codes to reveal these fairies in your jar!

The Got2Glow Fairy Finder also has a free accompanying app, Find My Fairy, which kids can view the entire collection of fairies that exist and use as a virtual checklist. They can also see each fairy's unique appearance and learn fun facts about them.

Got2Glow Fairy Finder jars are available for pre-order starting today, and will be flying onto shelves at major retailers including Walmart, Target and Amazon in July (MSRP: $39.99; Ages 6+). For more information, please visit https://wowwee.com/ or join the conversation on social media by following @got2glowfairies.

ABOUT WOWWEE

WowWee® is a global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's Fingerlings®- the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topping retail best-selling lists around the world, and won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. Also, the company won Plush Toy of the Year in 2020 for its licensed, official Pinkfong Baby Shark™ Song Puppets with Tempo Control, and Licensing International's Excellence Award for Best Toy of the Year ages 0-8. With offices in Montreal, San Diego, and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit http://www.wowwee.com

