Wowzer AI Unveils Groundbreaking All-in-One Platform for Revolutionary Content Creation

ORINDA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wowzer AI is thrilled to announce its official launch, introducing a free, all-in-one platform designed to revolutionize content creation for both creative professionals and enthusiasts. Wowzer stands out as a comprehensive, user-friendly solution, providing access to top-tier AI models, cutting-edge model training, and prompt assistance, with more advanced features coming soon. By seamlessly merging industry-leading technologies, Wowzer empowers users to bring their creative visions to life with unparalleled speed and simplicity.

Wowzer's multi-model image generator allows users to create images across various AI models simultaneously, including SDXL, Dall-E, Getty AI, and more, providing diverse styles and dynamic results with a single click. Designed with a focus on user-friendliness, Wowzer caters to both budding designers and seasoned professionals, making the creative journey rewarding and enjoyable for everyone.

Wowzer AI launches first AI-driven Multi-Model Image Generator with access to the industry's best AI models

In addition to providing access to the world's most-used and most-secure AI image models with a single sign-on, the platform also offers a Prompt Enhancer to take the guesswork out of writing image prompts. The Prompt Enhancer suggests language based on prompt engineering principles, ensuring users get the exact image they want.

Additionally, Wowzer adopts a transparent and accessible pricing model, allowing users to dive into AI image generation with a free tier, called Wowzer Studio, and a pay-as-you-go membership for additional images and advanced features. Wowzer Studio includes the multi-model platform, Prompt Enhancer, and free credits every month. Users can also earn credits by sharing their generated images, participating in contests, and interacting with the Wowzer community of artists.

Upcoming features include additional AI models, images as input, upscaling, and advanced image controls, as well as plug-ins for easy integration with popular tools like Photoshop and Canva.

For enterprises, Wowzer offers GenAI Model Training, which brings the ability to create custom LLMs and image models with enterprise-grade security. GenAI Model Training is designed for businesses that want to uplevel their customer communications and brand consistency and empower a broader base of non-creatives so that any employee can become an on-brand contributor.

Peter Jackson, CEO of Wowzer AI, shared his excitement, saying, "What's happening in AI right now is thrilling and full of possibilities, but it also can be confusing and scary at times. Our goal is to make AI image generation more accessible and less intimidating while capitalizing on the latest advances. We believe Wowzer is set to reshape the way generative AI is perceived and used."

In preparation for launch, Wowzer partnered with Stability AI, the world's leading open source generative AI company. "We're thrilled to see Wowzer advancing the way businesses interact with Stability AI's cutting-edge models," said Scott Trowbridge, VP of Business Development at Stability AI. "Their prompt enhancer is a game-changer, simplifying the prompting process and enabling users to achieve remarkable outcomes without the need for extensive expertise in AI prompting. Wowzer AI's contributions, powered by Stability AI, are crucial in democratizing the accessibility and utility of AI technology."

About Wowzer AI

Wowzer AI is a free, all-in-one, AI-driven image generator and content workflow solution. With access to the industry's best AI models, model training, and prompt assistance, creative professionals and amateurs alike are empowered to express their vision. Using Wowzer, creative concepts come to life with unprecedented speed and ease of use. Our passion is to inspire creativity and elevate human expression with approachable and tailored generative AI that protects the intellectual property of creators. Discover endless possibilities at Wowzer.ai and connect with us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

