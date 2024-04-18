Wowzer Introduces State-of-the-Art AI Model Stable Diffusion 3 (SD3) to Platform

By integrating the SD3 API, Wowzer is at the forefront of AI image generation platforms. Post this

With the increasing demand for AI image generation, Wowzer is dedicated to making cutting-edge AI technology accessible to anyone who wants to be a creator. The integration of SD3 into our platform signifies a milestone in our commitment to delivering the latest and highest-quality AI models. SD3 boasts an innovative text-to-image mechanism that surpasses previous models in understanding and accuracy. This improvement enables users to create more intricate and visually appealing images from their inputs.

By integrating the SD3 API, Wowzer is at the forefront of AI image generation platforms. We're proud to be among the first to leverage the capabilities of SD3, providing our users with access to the latest advancements in AI image generation. With SD3, Wowzer users can expect improved accuracy, enhanced image quality, and expanded options for creating stunning visuals.

"SD3 is built on an entirely new architecture that is much better at text, and with two, three, maybe four times the image quality. It's going to be very compelling," says James Word, VP of AI Product Management for Wowzer.

The market for AI image generation platforms is experiencing rapid growth, with a projected value of USD 917M by 2030. Wowzer recognizes the immense potential of this market and aims to stay ahead of the competition by continuously innovating and integrating cutting-edge AI models like SD3. Our beginner-friendly, multi-model image generator sets us apart from other platforms, allowing users to create images across various AI models simultaneously, providing diverse styles and dynamic results with a single click.

Wowzer simplifies the AI image creation process for non-technical creators for use in everything from social posts and advertisements to t-shirts and logos. With features like intelligent default settings, prompt assistance, and inspiration from our Wowzer Social community, we aim to make AI image generation accessible to users of any skill level.

"Usability is a big part of our DNA," says Word. "If you look at a lot of the image generators out there, you'll see they're focused on the advanced user who needs exact prompt engineering and all the buttons and sliders, and it gets very complicated, very fast. Wowzer makes image gen straightforward, completely simple for the end user. It opens up these capabilities to a much broader audience."

Wowzer is excited to announce that SD3 will be available on our platform starting April 19, 2024. Join us in experiencing the future of AI image generation with Wowzer and SD3.

For media inquiries or more information about Wowzer AI, please contact:

Renée Van Meekeren

VP of AI Marketing

Wowzer AI

Phone: 612-400-4452

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.wowzer.ai

About Wowzer AI

Wowzer AI is a free, all-in-one, AI-driven image generator and content workflow solution. With access to the industry's best AI models, beginner-friendly tools like intelligent default settings and prompt assistance, creative professionals and amateurs alike are empowered to express their vision. Using Wowzer, creative concepts come to life with unprecedented speed and ease of use. Our passion is to inspire creativity and elevate human expression with approachable and tailored generative AI that protects the intellectual property of creators. Discover endless possibilities at Wowzer.ai and connect with us on Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE Wowzer