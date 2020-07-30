Woz Enterprise Launches Federally Recognized Technology Apprenticeship with University of Phoenix

"We have all heard about the tech talent gap. Hundreds of companies have been trying to address it, yet here we are in 2020, and the gap remains," said Chris Coleman, President of Woz Enterprise. "Truly offering relief to this talent-starved industry, at scale, requires collaboration from the private, education, and government sectors. This apprenticeship model is the game-changer we have all been looking for."

Through this program, apprentices learn while receiving a salary and gaining valuable work experience. Woz Enterprise builds and delivers the customized technology curricula that can result in credits toward a University of Phoenix Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT).

"This unique program comes at a critical time as companies today are looking for solutions to adapt the skills of their workforce to match the velocity of change of their businesses." said Raghu Krishnaiah, Chief Operating Officer of University of Phoenix. "University of Phoenix is pleased to work with Woz U to provide an unprecedented education pathway that includes validated learning outcomes for community college graduates."

The modern technology apprenticeship model launched this spring in 11 states in partnership with Infosys, a global leader in digital, IT, and consulting services. Selected candidates completed an intensive, eight-week pre-apprenticeship training program in one of seven technology tracks to gain essential day-one skills to start a career with one of Woz Enterprise's recruiting business partners.

As full-time junior associates, these individuals then participate in a structured online learning program for 12 months. During this time, they continue working and earning a salary, which increases as they gain key competencies. Training hours can be applied for college credit at University of Phoenix, potentially shortening the time to obtain a BSIT.

"We believe it is a great value proposition for all involved, allowing us to supply quality training to meet the staffing needs of the technology industry in America while providing income and great, flexible higher education opportunities to individuals. We are embracing new perspectives and forming dynamic alliances to inject creativity and ingenuity in the technology sector," said Coleman.

Building on its initial, groundbreaking alliance with University of Phoenix and Infosys, Woz Enterprise will be working to expand and broaden the scope of the apprenticeship program.

For more information about Woz Enterprise modern technology apprenticeships, please visit https://woz-u.com/enterprise/apprenticeship. For media inquiries, please contact Ana Pereira at [email protected].

About Woz Enterprise

Woz is an Arizona-based digital learning eco-system designed to train, cultivate, and upgrade talent in technology fields to meet the workforce needs of today and the future. As a division of Woz U, Woz Enterprise helps recruit, retrain, and retain qualified employees with flexible, customizable, career-focused training content, with the option to white-label programs using our proprietary learning experience platform. With a curriculum that is updated every two weeks, we are empowering individuals in high-demand technology careers and helping to close the skills gap while adhering to global technology education and business standards. We help companies achieve their objectives by providing valuable technology training tools to upskill their workforce and ultimately grow their business.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is innovating to help working adults move efficiently from education to careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant and engaging courses, and interactive learning can help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. University of Phoenix serves a diverse student population, offering bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs from select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE Woz Enterprise

Related Links

https://woz-u.com

