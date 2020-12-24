Wozniak's EFFORCE Adds Gate.io as Third Exchange Listing for WOZX Tokens, Bringing Opportunity for Energy Efficiency Participation to Millions

MILAN and VALLETTA, Malta, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EFFORCE, the first platform leveraging the power of blockchain technology to democratize access to energy efficiency projects and financing opportunities, announces today that its WOZX tokens are now listed on the Gate.io exchange. With tokens available on Gate in addition to HBTC and Bithumb Global exchanges in a span of only 20 days, EFFORCE is on a fast trajectory to get its utility tokens out to millions of potential contributors quickly.

Steve Wozniak is co-founder of the company that is striving to transform and disrupt the $250B energy efficiency market.* Using the EFFORCE platform, companies can sign up to undertake energy efficiency measures at no cost, allowing them to reallocate their liquidity to more critical tasks. The projects are funded through EFFORCE's decentralized platform by large and small contributors who purchase WOZX utility tokens and are rewarded through the fractionalization of the transferable energy savings.

The company plans to add more exchanges for its tokens as its first projects become available to the general public on the platform in Q1 2021.

"Energy efficiency projects offer a major opportunity to mitigate climate change and provide a direct reward mechanism, so we are excited to offer more tokens to more people around the world as EFFORCE takes off," said Jacopo Visetti, Project Lead and Co-Founder at EFFORCE. "Since our first listing, we have moved quickly along our roadmap. We are now pleased to be on a third exchange. Public support for our mission has been massive, reflecting the value of bringing energy efficiency improvement projects to a broad audience."

With China and Europe making strides in efficiency and with the U.S. ready to rejoin the Paris Agreement and restart beneficial climate change policies, EFFORCE will give everyone the chance to participate in projects that bring about meaningful environmental change.

By using the blockchain and utility tokens, EFFORCE eliminates many of the challenges impeding progress in the energy efficiency space. The platform broadens business access to energy improvements as well as public access to energy efficiency financing. Now, EFFORCE will make it possible for any contributor, not just those with access to large amounts of capital, to participate in these important projects. Contributors will also be able to fund projects across borders without being limited by regulations on domestic or local opportunities.

Energy efficiency projects are an important way to improve the carbon footprint and lower energy consumption without changing people's habits. As Steve Wozniak has said, "We can save the environment simply by making more energy improvements." Today's market for energy efficiency projects is very large, but the potential is even greater.* To achieve the International Energy Agency's Efficient World Scenario, the sector still must double the size of investments to $580 billion by 2025.

EFFORCE is led by a team of veteran executives who have been successfully involved with the energy sector for more than a decade. Visetti previously founded Milan-based AitherCO2, with annual revenues of $240 million and no outside investment funding. EFFORCE is only the second company Wozniak has co-founded, the first being Apple 45 years ago. He was attracted to EFFORCE for its unique approach to democratizing energy efficiency.

About EFFORCE

EFFORCE has created the first platform leveraging the power of blockchain technology to democratize access to energy efficiency projects and investment opportunities. Co-founded by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Jacopo Visetti, Jacopo Vanetti, Andrea Castiglione, Stefano Scozzese and Ken Hardesty who have more than a decade of experience in this field, EFFORCE believes in a world where sustainability actually generates outsized benefits without consumers needing to change their energy behavior. For more information, visit www.Efforce.io .

* IEA Report, 2020 ( https://www.iea.org/reports/world-energy-investment-2020/energy-end-use-and-efficiency )

Media Contact:

Erica Zeidenberg

Hot Tomato Marketing

[email protected]

925-518-8159 mobile

SOURCE EFFORCE

Related Links

http://www.Efforce.io

