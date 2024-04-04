WPBeginner Launches Professional WordPress Design and Website Maintenance Service for Small Businesses

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WPBeginner , one of the largest free WordPress resource websites, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Seahawk Media , a leading brand that offers white-labeled WordPress services. With this partnership, WPBeginner is announcing the launch of WPBeginner Pro Services with the aim of helping small business owners level up their digital presence.

With WPBeginner Pro services, small business owners can easily hire pre-vetted WordPress professionals to help build a custom website design, launch an eCommerce store, handle website customization projects, website maintenance, and more.

Since 2009, WPBeginner has been the go-to resource for WordPress users to find cutting-edge, helpful WordPress tutorials.

"One of the requests we often receive from our readers is to offer affordable WordPress development and website management services on WPBeginner. As my focus has entirely been on building our WordPress plugins and software products, partnering with an established professional WordPress services company like Seahawk Media was a no-brainer," said Syed Balkhi, Founder and CEO of WPBeginner & Awesome Motive.

Seahawk already has an amazing team that's experienced in offering white-label WordPress development services to customers of big-name companies like Dreamhost, LiquidWeb, Hostinger, and many more.

With the partnership, WPBeginner now offers a wide range of premium WordPress services, including custom WordPress website design , WordPress site maintenance , WordPress speed optimization , and hacked site repair .

About WPBeginner

WPBeginner is one of the largest WordPress resource websites for small businesses. It is often referred to as the Wikipedia of WordPress. Created by Syed Balkhi, founder of WPBeginner, it provides cutting-edge, helpful WordPress tutorials that are easy to understand for small businesses, bloggers, and non-techy WordPress website owners. Learn more about WPBeginner at wpbeginner.com

About Seahawk Media

Seahawk Media is a global professional WordPress services company offering white-label WordPress development, custom website design, WordPress maintenance, and other services. Over 1,000+ smart companies trust Seahawk for WordPress services including the likes of DreamHost, GoDaddy, Pressable, Alibaba Cloud, Vendasta, and more. Learn more about Seahawk Media at seahawkmedia.com

