WPC Technologies Applauds U.S. International Trade Commission Announcement to Pursue Anti-dumping Investigation

OAK CREEK, Wis., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumimove, Inc. (doing business as WPC Technologies), today applauded the unanimous decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) that there is a "reasonable indication" of material injury to the U.S. industry by the dumped imports from Austria and France. As a result, a full investigation regarding the imposition of anti-dumping duties on strontium chromate from Austria and France now will proceed.

"We appreciate the USITC's recognition of the injury that our company has suffered," said Brent St.John, chairman of WPC Technologies. "This is an important step in our company getting the legal relief from these unfairly priced imports."

The petition, filed by WPC Technologies on September 5 under section 731 of the Tariff Act of 1930, requests immediate relief from imports sold by companies in the United States by companies in Austria and France at less than fair value, an action considered to be an unfair trade practice under U.S. law and under the World Trade Organization standards.

WPC Technologies is the leading American-owned manufacturer and developer of corrosion-inhibiting pigments and stain inhibitors, including strontium chromate. Since 1975, WPC has provided the world's paint and coatings industry with quality products for customers across the globe.

Link to USITC decision: https://www.usitc.gov/press_room/news_release/2018/er1019ll1024.htm

Link to additional information on U.S. anti-dumping policy: https://www.usitc.gov/trade_remedy.htm

Link to USITC docket: https://www.usitc.gov/3339.htm

