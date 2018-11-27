WPG Americas Inc. Explores the Next-Generation of Ultraviolet Sterilization with LG Innotek UV LEDs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WPG Americas Inc. (WPGA) a subsidiary of WPG Holdings, the largest global electronic components distributor, today announced a new white paper that explores the advantages of UV LED systems over traditional disinfection technologies and an overview of LED modules brought to market by LG Innotek. The white paper was developed to help OEM's and design engineers identify and deliver the optimum UV LED sterilization system for their applications.

Today, the UV LED market is estimated to grow 24% CAGR by 2023 with market estimates reaching $4B globally. The rising concerns regarding mercury health hazards, plummeting LED costs and emerging application areas of UV LEDs, are some of the factors driving growth of the market.

LG Innotek, a global materials and components company, has been utilizing its proprietary LED vertical chip technology to introduce new products providing more powerful sterilizing effects with higher light output.

"WPGA is excited to release this white paper discussing the importance of UV LEDs and its uses, continuing our commitment to providing the latest technology solutions," said Chris Miller, RVP Lighting and Power Solutions of WPG Americas. "LG Innotek has a robust offering of UV LEDs to address these important sterilization markets enhancing the quality of life."

To download the new white paper, visit http://tiny.cc/uvledwhitepaper.

About LG Innotek

LG Innotek has six business domains that range from materials and components to modules (Mobile, Automotive, LED, Display, Semiconductor and IoT), contributing to both forward and backward industries and the growth of its client companies. Since its establishment 18 years ago, LG Innotek has devoted itself to technology R&D and effective market penetration to secure cutting-edge technologies and marketing power.

