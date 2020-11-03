WPG Americas Inc. Offering New Online Shopping Experience to Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WPG Americas Inc. (WPGA) a subsidiary of WPG Holdings, the largest global electronic components distributor, announces the launch of its new e-commerce store eshop.wpgam.com. The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to see the full product portfolio WPGA can offer. The improved site also enhances customers shopping experience with easier search capability, additional product offerings with faster load times.

In the past several months due to the pandemic, more and more people are working remotely, staying at home practicing social distancing to keep safe and prevent infection. This has not only changed the way we live but has created a rise in the convenience of online research, parametric search and online buy for electronic engineers and buyers alike.

WPGA's new e-commerce site is easy to navigate using the top menu, having all electronic parts listed by category. Customers can either browse by category to see all available products or can search by a part number or manufacturer name and go directly to the pages with specific product information. Customers can even sort parts by recommended, newest or price and learn about new products as well as hot buys.

"Enhancing our e-commerce site with better search capabilities and speed allows our customers to quickly find what they are looking for," said Rich Davis, President of WPGA. "This creates a better user experience and provides a showcase for the many technology solutions WPGA offers."

About WPG Americas Inc.

Headquartered in San Jose, CA, WPG Americas Inc. is a member of WPG Holdings, a $17.07B worldwide distributor of semiconductors, passive, electro-mechanical and display products. Founded in November 2007, WPGA is a franchised partner for leading technology suppliers. As a member of WPG Holdings, WPGA is uniquely positioned to offer total solutions to its diverse customer base. WPGA continues to introduce new leading-edge technologies, quality service and design-in focus through its superior engineering programs. For more information, visit www.wpgamericas.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.





