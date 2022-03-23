WPG Americas Inc. Offers Customers the Most Effective Sterilization Solutions with the addition of Bolb, Inc. High Performance UVC LED's

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WPG Americas Inc. (WPGA) a subsidiary of WPG Holdings, the largest global electronic components distributor, is expanding its LED solutions through a new partnership with Bolb, Inc. a world leader in high-output, high-efficiency ultraviolet c-band (UVC) light emitting diodes (LEDs). These new components answer the high demand for cleaning, sterilization, and air purification solutions.

"UVC LED light has been recognized as a universal, future-proof, chemically free method to effectively combat mutating infectious diseases" said Chris Miller, President of WPGA. "Partnering with a pioneer like Bolb we are confident that our customers will benefit from their innovative technology today and well into the future".

Dr. Ling Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bolb, said, "We are delighted to begin this partnership with WPG Americas Inc., a world class distributor and application support partner in the Americas, with global reach. Bolb UVC LEDs are now being integrated into a new generation of air cleaning and disinfection devices, water, surface, and food safety equipment the benefit a healthier world helping the current and future pandemic for preparedness. We look forward to assisting WPGA customers with such vital, and potentially life-saving, UVC LED based products and designs from Bolb Inc. "

Bolb provides high power UVC LEDs with output of up to 200mW at 350mA from a single-chip, Wall Plug Efficiencies up to 10%, and industry leading lifetime with an L70 of up to 10,000 hours, wavelength between typically 265nm and 275nm in industry standard packages S3535 and S6060. Bolb also developed a range of modules that integrate single or multiple devices (arrays) which include drivers and lenses for customers to integrate into their designs safely and easily. Bolb also offers tested and efficiency certified reference designs for air, water, and surface disinfection, such as air troffers, air purifiers, point of entry water disinfection systems and much more. For more information, visit www.bolb.co, you can also follow up on LinkedIn.

About WPG Americas Inc.

Headquartered in San Jose, CA, WPG Americas Inc. is a member of WPG Holdings, a $27.8B worldwide distributor of semiconductors, passive, electro-mechanical and display products. Founded in November 2007, WPGA is a franchised partner for leading technology suppliers. As a member of WPG Holdings, WPGA is uniquely positioned to offer total solutions to its diverse customer base. WPGA continues to introduce new leading-edge technologies, quality service and design-in focus through its superior engineering programs. For more information, visit www.wpgamericas.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.

About Bolb, Inc.

Bolb Inc. headquartered in Livermore, CA is a technology start-up in the UV-C LED solid state arena, that has developed and patented breakthrough technologies to enable 'never possible' disinfection systems for air, water, surfaces, and food to scale on a global basis to benefit human health and increase productivity in key verticals with the objective to preserve valuable resources.

