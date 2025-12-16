WPG Americas Inc. Partners with XMOS to Revolutionize IoT Solutions and Accelerate Time to Market

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WPG Americas Inc. (WPGA), a leading distributor of electronic components and supply chain services, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with XMOS, a pioneer in intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. This collaboration aims to disrupt traditional system-on-chip (SoC) economics and significantly reduce time to market for innovative IoT applications.

Under this new agreement, WPGA will distribute XMOS's cutting-edge solutions that empower embedded software engineers to design custom, high-performance IoT devices with unprecedented efficiency. XMOS is renowned for its advanced technologies that seamlessly integrate artificial intelligence, voice processing, and multi-core processing capabilities into compact and cost-effective SoC platforms.

With the growing demand for smart and connected devices across industries, this partnership will provide WPGA's extensive customer base with access to XMOS's suite of intelligent IoT solutions. These solutions are designed to deliver exceptional performance while simplifying the development process for engineers, enabling them to bring innovative products to market faster than ever before.

"Partnering with XMOS represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Chris Miller, President of WPG Americas Inc. "XMOS's leading-edge IoT technology will allow our customers to develop tailored solutions that are not only cost-effective but also capable of meeting the complex demands of today's interconnected world."

"WPGA's deep customer relationships and applications expertise make them an ideal partner to leverage the power of the XCORE platform into next generation edge IoT and AI solutions," said Rohit Malhotra, EVP Global Sales and Business Development at XMOS. "Together, we will provide engineers a faster, more flexible path to delivering differentiated applications that enhance the user experience in a fraction of the time and cost traditionally required."

The availability of XMOS's products through WPGA is expected to drive innovation across multiple sectors, including consumer electronics, industrial automation, smart home technology, and more. By enabling quicker development cycles and reducing barriers to entry, WPGA and XMOS aim to support a new wave of IoT applications that will transform everyday experiences.

XMOS at CES 2026

XMOS is heading to CES 2026 to unveil the latest solutions that showcase the company's continued innovation across audio, AI, and intelligent connectivity.

This is an exclusive opportunity to experience the latest XCORE powered capabilities and engage directly with XMOS experts shaping the future of intelligent IoT.

Book your meeting with XMOS: https://calendly.com/xmos/ces-2026

For more information about this partnership or to explore XMOS's range of products available through WPG Americas Inc., please visit https://wpgacorp.com/xmos/.

About WPG Americas Inc.

Headquartered in San Jose, CA, WPG Americas Inc. is a member of WPG Holdings, a $27.4B worldwide distributor of semiconductors, passive, electro-mechanical, and display products. Founded in November 2007, WPGA is a franchised partner for leading technology suppliers. As a member of WPG Holdings, WPGA is uniquely positioned to offer total solutions to its diverse customer base. WPGA continues to introduce new leading-edge technologies, quality service, and design-in-focus through its superior engineering programs. For more information, visit www.wpgamericas.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About XMOS

A deep tech semiconductor company at the leading edge of the intelligent IoT, XMOS' mission is to change the way systems are deployed on silicon. The company disrupts system-on-chip economics and time to market by enabling embedded software engineers to create custom SoC solutions quickly and easily, simply by loading software onto XMOS' uniquely flexible and accessible hardware platforms. For more information, visit https://www.xmos.com/.

SOURCE WPG AMERICAS, INC.