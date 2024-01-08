WPG Americas Inc. Rick Hylka Receives Top Distribution FAE Award from Micron Technology Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WPG Americas, Inc. (WPGA), a subsidiary of WPG Holdings, a global leading, and largest electronics distributor in Asia*, and now one of the fastest growing in the United States, announced today that Rick Hylka, Innovation Tech Center (ITC) Application Engineer for WPGA, received the prestigious Micron Technology Inc. "AMR Distribution FAE 2023 Recognition Award for Excellent Technical Support." Micron is a world leader in innovative memory solutions that transform how the world uses information. (Source: Ranked by Gartner Research, Mar 2023)

Left to right: John Quigley, Rick Hylka

This award, which recognizes Field Application Engineers for their outstanding achievements, commitment to learning, and customer support was accepted on December 23, 2023, in Chicago. John Quigley Micron AMR Broad Market FAE Manager presented the award.

"The award speaks to Rick's tremendous dedication and knowledge," said Chris Miller, President of WPGA. "This recognition further highlights WPGA's commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers and the critical role that our FAE team plays in the advancement of emerging technologies, especially Micron's memory and storage solutions."

"The Micron FAE team views Rick as a valued member of our team. Rick goes above and beyond to perform his groundwork utilizing various sources of Micron information, and brings only the toughest customer questions forward," said John Quigley, Micron AMR Broad Market FAE Manager. "His expertise and dedication to excellence have earned him the well-deserved Top Distribution FAE Award."

About WPG Americas Inc.

Headquartered in San Jose, CA, WPG Americas Inc. is a member of WPG Holdings, a $25.97B worldwide distributor of semiconductors, passive, electro-mechanical, and display products. Founded in November 2007, WPGA is a franchised partner for leading technology suppliers. As a member of WPG Holdings, WPGA is uniquely positioned to offer total solutions to its diverse customer base. WPGA continues to introduce new leading-edge technologies, quality service, and design-in-focus through its superior engineering programs. For more information, visit www.wpgamericas.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

SOURCE WPG AMERICAS, INC.