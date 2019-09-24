WPG Americas Secures Authorized Foreign-Trade Zone Status at Mississippi Distribution Center

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WPG Americas Inc. (WPGA), a subsidiary of WPG Holdings, the largest global electronic components distributor, today announced its distribution center in Southaven, MS has received Authorized Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) status from the United States Bureau of Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This designation reduces tariff recovery fees for products shipped abroad on behalf of both domestic and international customers. Operating as an FTZ also reduces expenses, improves efficiency and streamlines logistics and supply chain visibility.

U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones (FTZs) are designated sites in the United States which are considered outside the United States for Customs purposes. Duties on goods stored in the activated FTZ are deferred until they are removed from the zone into U.S. commerce or may be eliminated entirely on goods exported out of the country from the FTZ.

WPG Americas can now move product directly from the port of arrival to its 55,000 square foot FTZ distribution center without formal customs clearance or review, avoiding delays at congested ports and enabling WPGA customers faster time to market.

"WPGA is constantly searching for ways to add value while decreasing costs for our customers," said Rich Davis, President of WPG Americas. "In today's economic climate, turning our warehouse into an FTZ fuels customer growth and adds greater visibility to our supply chain."

Headquartered in San Jose, CA, WPG Americas Inc. is a member of WPG Holdings, a $18.07B worldwide distributor of semiconductors, passive, electro-mechanical and display products. Founded in November 2007, WPGA is a franchised partner for leading technology suppliers. As a member of WPG Holdings, WPGA is uniquely positioned to offer total solutions to its diverse customer base. WPGA continues to introduce new leading-edge technologies, quality service and design-in focus through its superior engineering programs.

