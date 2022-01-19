WPLN RECOGNIZES CHAMPIONS OF WOMEN SEEKING PUBLIC OFFICE, ANNOUNCES INDIVIDUALS TO BE HONORED AT INAUGURAL WOMEN'S PUBLIC LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

Named for Susan B. Anthony's father and ardent supporter of her efforts, the 2022 Daniel Anthony Award celebrates a man who has given critical support to a female public leader or leaders. WPLN is honored to present the Daniel Anthony Award to Rob Rieger at our Women's Public Leadership Summit. Rieger has consistently worked in his community to support women leaders and serve as an example of how to be an effective supporter of women's leadership, including in his support of WPLN's Louisiana training partner, Louisiana Women Lead. Rieger is a Partner at law firm Adams and Reese LLP in Baton Rouge. He advises clients in government relations and related litigation matters in Louisiana and Washington, D.C.

WPLN is also thrilled to present Julianne Condrey with the 2022 Architect of Society Award. Inspired by Harriett Beecher Stowe's words that, "Women are the real architects of society," this award is presented to a woman who exemplifies the qualities of center-right public leader: effective, principled, and a true public servant. Throughout her career working in government relations and on a variety of campaigns to currently serving as the Chief of Staff of Virginia Lt. Governor, Winsome Sears, and in her efforts to support and elevate women through her work with the Virginia Conservative Women's Coalition, Condrey has represented of all these qualities and more.



"Both Rob and Julianne are incredible examples of what it means to advocate for women in your community," said Larissa Martinez, President and Co-Founder of WPLN. "We are honored to present these awards to them and recognize the work they have done to create more opportunity for women seeking to be engaged in politics at every level."

These awards will be presented to Rieger and Condrey at WPLN's inaugural Women's Public Leadership Summit in New Orleans on February 4th and 5th. To learn more about the Summit, visit: https://womenspublicleadership.net/wpln-summit-2022

ABOUT WOMEN'S PUBLIC LEADERSHIP NETWORK



Women's Public Leadership Network (WPLN) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that educates, organizes, and inspires women to enter public office across the United States. We aim to mitigate barriers women face by partnering with a network of state-based organizations who identify, engage, and train women to run for elected office, obtain political appointments, and become more involved in the political process. WPLN also offers tools and opportunities designed to equip women with the knowledge and resources they need as they step up, get involved in the political process, and lead. Visit womenspublicleadership.net to learn more.

