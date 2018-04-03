WPP plc Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Possible Securities Law Violations

News provided by

Block & Leviton LLP

17:39 ET

BOSTON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether WPP plc ("WPP" or the "Company") (NYSE: WPP) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

The Wall Street Journal reported this afternoon that WPP is "looking at CEO Martin Sorrell's possible misuse of assets and allegations of improper behavior." On this news, WPP stock fell more than 5% in after-hours trading. 

If you purchased or otherwise acquired WPP ADRs on the NYSE exchange and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jacob Walker at (617) 398-5600, by email at jake@blockesq.com, or by visiting www.blockesq.com/wpp.

Confidentiality to whistleblowers or others with information relevant to this investigation is assured.

Block & Leviton LLP is a Boston-based law firm representing investors nationwide. The firm's lawyers have collectively been prosecuting securities cases on behalf of individual and institutional investors for over 50 years, and have recovered billions of dollars on their behalf. Block & Leviton's investigations into corporate wrongdoing were recently covered by the New York Times.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

Block & Leviton LLP
Jacob Walker
(617)398-5600
jake@blockesq.com 
155 Federal St., Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wpp-plc-investigated-by-block--leviton-llp-for-possible-securities-law-violations-300623938.html

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Related Links

http://www.blockesq.com

Also from this source

Mar 27, 2018, 13:36 ET INVESTOR ALERT: LongFin Corp. (LFIN) Investigated by Block &...

Mar 09, 2018, 09:59 ET Block & Leviton LLP Announces The Filing Of A Class Action...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

WPP plc Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Possible Securities Law Violations

News provided by

Block & Leviton LLP

17:39 ET