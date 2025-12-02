WPP Stockholders: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit Against WPP plc

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Company: WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) is a global communications company that offers advertising, media management, consultancy, public relations, as well as branding and identity services worldwide.

Class Period: February 22, 2024 – July 8, 2025

The Case: Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired WPP PLC common stock during the class period because the Company allegedly misled investors regarding its business prospects.

The Allegations: According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) WPP did not

have a coherent strategy to execute the simplification and transformation of WPP, particularly WPP Media; (2) the Company's strategy to transform and simplify WPP Media led to significant

internal disruptions; and (3) such internal disruptions rendered WPP unable to effectively generate new business and resulted in an exodus of large clients of WPP.

Plaintiff alleges that on July 9, 2025, WPP published a trading update for the first half of 2025, alerting investors that the Company had allegedly "seen a deterioration in performance as the second quarter progressed." The Company acknowledged that restructuring actions previously taken with respect to WPP Media had led to "some distraction to the business" that resulted in a "deficit of new business opportunities[.]" On this news, the price of WPP's common stock declined from a closing market price of $35.82 per share on July 8, 2025, to $29.34 per share on July 9, 2025, a decline of about 18.1%.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against WPP plc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by December 8, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

