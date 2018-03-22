WPP's Team Ford Appoints Preuss to Lead Public Affairs

Preuss was most recently the senior vice present of marketing and communications for Aptiv (formerly Delphi Automotive), a position he has held since 2014. Prior to joining Delphi, Preuss was head of communications for the Americas and Global Product at Ford Motor Company, so Mr. Preuss knows the blue oval well.

Preuss' career also includes more than a decade of experience at General Motors, where he held various leadership roles, including president and CEO of OnStar, GM's in-vehicle safety and security unit.

"Chris is a strategic and experienced communications pro. From product to public affairs, his acumen strengthens an already talented team," said Satish Korde, chief executive officer of WPP's GTB.

Preuss takes the reins from Gary Koops, who has, until now, served as the team's lead and played an indispensable role supporting Ford since 2007. Koops, who is also the global media practice chair for the newly merged Burson Cohn & Wolfe, will stay on as a key member of the team. "We're thrilled Gary will continue his great work on the Ford business in addition to his unparalleled, ongoing counseling for our top clients," said Don Baer, chairman of Burson Cohn & Wolfe. "He's one of the most respected professionals in the entire public relations world, so the team has only gotten stronger with Gary now working alongside Chris."

Preuss will report directly to Satish Korde and be headquartered at GTB's offices in Dearborn, Michigan.

About GTB

Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan and founded in 2007, GTB is an industry-leading advertising and communications agency. Formerly known as Team Detroit, Blue Hive, and Retail First, the agency unified under the single name GTB in May of 2016 and acquired Zubi Advertising Services in January 2017. A WPP company, GTB has 52 global offices across 6 continents. Clients include Ford Motor Company, Johnson Controls, and Aptiv, among others. Visit http://www.gtb.com for more information.

