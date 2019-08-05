Wpromote Acquires Growth Pilots, Bolstering Paid Media Offering For High-Growth Clients

"Growth Pilots has built an impressive team with true expertise in paid media, and they're perhaps Silicon Valleys' best-kept secret, helping the most disruptive tech firms scale their customer acquisition," said Michael Mothner, Wpromote Founder & CEO. "Their focus on working with top rapidly growing companies absolutely shows a Challenger Mindset and we're thrilled to welcome them into the Wpromote family."

"We're proud to be a dedicated partner that stops at nothing to achieve results for our clients," said Soso Sazesh, Growth Pilots Founder & CEO. "As we've matured, so have our clients, and we're excited to meet their needs beyond our current service set. Joining the Wpromote team allows us to expand our capabilities and better serve our clients as they grow and their needs evolve."

Sazesh started Growth Pilots in 2014 after encountering several venture-backed companies struggle to hit aggressive goals with paid acquisition. Growth Pilots works with a select number of companies to ensure they receive the highest quality of service and maximum performance from their paid media channels. Clients include Instacart, Glassdoor, Mixpanel, and SeatGeek.

For Wpromote, the recent acquisition follows three others in the past three years as Wpromote has grown through additions of Standing Dog in Dallas, Prime Visibility in New York, and DemandWave in San Francisco.

The Wpromote team continues to have an exciting year and was named one of AdAge's Best Places to Work in the US for the third time. Other accolades include being awarded Agency of the Year by Search Engine Land and distinguished as one of the Elite Digital Marketing Agencies in Forrester's Search Marketing Wave.

Garros Group advised Wpromote in the transaction.

About Wpromote

Founded in 2001 by Michael Mothner, Wpromote is an award-winning digital marketing agency with seven offices across the United States, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Dallas. Wpromote helps clients Think Like A Challenger, driving profitable customer acquisition for leading brands including Marriott, The Honest Company, Coffee Bean + Tea Leaf, and Frontier Airlines. Wpromote utilizes a data-driven approach across services such as paid search, SEO, social media, Amazon marketing, programmatic, video, digital intelligence, and more. For additional information, visit http://www.wpromote.com.

About Growth Pilots

Growth Pilots is a leading digital marketing agency based in San Francisco, specializing in paid search and paid social advertising for startups and high-growth companies. Founded by CEO Soso Sazesh in 2014, Growth Pilots has since partnered closely with more than 100 high-growth companies and has developed a focused, results-proven approach that's tailored to the unique challenges and needs of venture-backed companies.

