Wpromote Expands Private Equity Partnership Focus With Pierre Le Veaux II Executive Hire

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wpromote continues to grow its successful private equity book of business, welcoming Pierre Le Veaux II as the agency's new SVP, Head of Private Equity Partnerships.

Wpromote has an established offering built specifically to support, advise, and drive growth for private equity firms and portfolio companies, specializing in upfront due diligence in acquisitions, marketing and media performance improvements for portfolio companies, and ongoing advisory services for firms.

Wpromote expands private equity focus with key hire of Pierre Le Veaux II as new SVP, Head of Private Equity Partnerships.

It's clear from Le Veaux's new role as head of that division that Wpromote intends to aggressively expand their PE focus. Le Veaux brings a wealth of executive experience and relationships in consulting and financial services, including 11 years at Goldman Sachs.

Mike Stone, Wpromote's CRO, explained that "Wpromote brings a unique perspective to our private equity partnerships by leveraging our performance prowess, media and budget expertise, and powerful data capabilities. Our robust offering already helps firms make better acquisition and investment decisions and unlocks growth for portcos and their investment sponsors. Pierre's experience and proven ability to find more opportunities to create and deliver value while prioritizing spend efficiency will take that offering to the next level for all of our partners. We're beyond thrilled to bring him on to lead the team."

Wpromote works with firms including MidOcean Partners, Apollo, Brentwood Associates, and Blackstone, supporting a diverse range of portfolio companies like Kid Kraft, Spanx, and Pentair. In 2022, Wpromote welcomed a strategic investment from private equity firm ZMC to help accelerate its growth and expand key technology and product offerings.

Le Veaux shared his perspective on the new role, stating that "Companies need to be discerning and remain diligent about how they deploy capital and execute performance marketing efforts. When I got the chance to explore Wpromote's offering, I realized our vision is totally aligned when it comes to opportunities to grow the division and ensure efficient and scalable growth for our partners. It's a critical time for portfolio companies and private equity firms alike: the world is changing fast, and so are consumer preferences and behaviors. I am confident that my experience will bring new value to Wpromote's current and future partners."

Wpromote was recently named one of Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies and CRO Mike Stone was recognized as one of Adweek's 50 indispensable business leaders.

