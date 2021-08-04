Wpromote Expands Reach And Ecommerce Offering with Visiture Acquisition

"Visiture has been doing incredible work with some amazing brands, and we're thrilled to bring their leadership and expertise to Wpromote," says Mike Mothner, founder and CEO of Wpromote. "We'll be able to help Visiture's high-growth clients get to the next level, while their advanced web development capabilities for ecommerce storefronts add serious firepower to Wpromote's roster of experts."

Wpromote's investment into new complementary services like Performance Creative, technology development and digital intelligence, and holistic media strategy will provide enhanced support and growth opportunities to Visiture's clients, such as Gerber Childrenswear, Case-Mate, and Pelican Products. Wpromote's clients will benefit from Visiture's background in building powerful, performance-driving ecommerce stores and the strong partnerships they've nurtured with Shopify and Adobe.

Visiture's CEO and co-founder, Brian Cohen, noted that "this acquisition is really about our people and the depth of talent we have on the Visiture team. We realized we would be able to do even more for our clients by joining Wpromote because they would have access to more resources and a wider variety of channel expertise, while our employees would have more opportunities to grow and develop as part of a larger organization."

Crucially, the two companies found they had clear cultural alignment as well, more important than ever in a world where the future of work is uncertain. Wpromote was included in Inc. Magazine's list of Best Places to Work 2021 and its employee-led approach to office reopenings was recently featured in The Washington Post.

Wpromote's move to expand their footprint into the Southeast highlights the importance of the area for the future of the marketing industry at large. "Our business is more geographically diverse than ever, and the Southeast is a critical part of our strategy," explained Mike Stone, Chief Relationship Officer at Wpromote. "We have a growing number of relationships with clients, key partners, and employees in the area, so putting down roots is an essential component of our growth."

Visiture is the sixth acquisition for Wpromote in the last five years.

About Wpromote

Wpromote is a digital marketing agency that helps our clients Think Like A Challenger: from enterprise brands to fast-growing digital disruptors, we believe that the right marketing strategy can help every business connect with customers and drive profitable growth. With 6 offices across the United States, we help leading brands like Whirlpool, TransUnion, Zenni, Adobe, and Frontier Airlines achieve their goals through cross-channel marketing powered by digital intelligence. As the top Performance Marketing Agency in the latest Forrester Wave, we're proud we don't answer to anyone's interests but our clients. For additional information, visit http://www.wpromote.com .

About Visiture

Visiture is a digital commerce agency specializing in development and system integration (Magento Commerce (now Adobe Commerce), BigCommerce, Shopify Plus), SEO, paid media, email marketing, analytics, and customer retention. For over 10 years, high-growth businesses and brands have relied on Visiture to help them acquire and retain customers and accelerate revenue growth. For additional information, visit https://www.visiture.com .

Contact:

Marcy Stelle

[email protected]

SOURCE Wpromote

Related Links

http://www.wpromote.com

