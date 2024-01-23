Wpromote Is a Top Three Digital Agency on Ad Age's Best Places to Work

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wpromote has been named one of the top three digital agencies in Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024 , an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership.

2024 is Wpromote's seventh year on Ad Age Best Places to Work, which honors 50 companies that did a standout job over the past year as challenges hit the ad industry, including an unsettled economy, changing media market, and tight talent pool.

Wpromote recognized for seventh time on Ad Age Best Places to Work, earning top three placement in the digital agency category.

Megan Swisher Fanning, Wpromote's Chief People Officer, emphasized that "Our people are our most valuable asset as an organization. When they feel supported and taken care of, we can fully unlock their unique perspectives and deliver for our clients. Change is a constant in marketing, and I couldn't be prouder of what we bring to the table. We make sure our people have the tools and resources to push past the status quo, take risks, and embrace innovative thinking so our clients and our business can evolve and win. Their direct feedback earned us this award, and their continued feedback is critical to our future growth."

The winners reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees.

Wpromote's workplace excellence is fueled by its Challenger Culture, which empowers employees to challenge conventional thinking and accelerate growth for clients by prioritizing learning and development, recognizing employee contributions, and promoting from within. The agency takes an employee-led approach, leveraging multiple feedback mechanisms to facilitate two-way conversations that inform many of the agency's most important policies, including best-in-industry parental leave, remote-first flexible work options, and unlimited PTO.

"The 2024 Best Places to Work winners demonstrate the value of giving employees competitive pay and benefits and designing optimal workplace practices to ensure great talent can do its best work," said Dan Peres, president and editor-in-chief of Ad Age. "Companies will face more challenges in the new year against an uncertain economy, but winning workplaces know that taking care of employees drives business success."

About Wpromote

Wpromote is an independent marketing agency that drives next-level growth by challenging conventional thinking. We deliver immediate impact and accelerate outcomes for clients like Intuit QuickBooks, Peacock, Spanx, TransUnion, and Whirlpool. Our agile decision-making and unique approach to media and marketing is powered by our Challenger culture, deep business intelligence, and predictive Polaris platform. For proof of performance, visit https://www.wpromote.com . Contact: Marcy Stelle, [email protected]

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

