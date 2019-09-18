Wpromote Named A Leader In Performance Marketing Evaluation

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wpromote is honored to be named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Performance Marketing Agencies, Q3 2019. The Forrester Wave is the definitive evaluation of performance marketing agencies in the digital landscape. After a detailed analysis of Wpromote's strategy, current offering, and market presence, we have been defined as a leader.

Forrester is recognized as one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. This is the inaugural Performance Marketing Wave which examines the 12 top agencies in a 28-criteria evaluation. The report shows how each agency measures up and helps brands make the right choice in selecting their next partner. Wpromote earned the highest possible scores in 14 of Forrester's evaluation criteria including multichannel performance marketing planning, SEO, performance in paid search, and Account Management.

Forrester noted that Wpromote, "prefers working with brands … craving a challenger spirit to jolt their organization into digital excellence — a 'challengers to champions' story." Forrester also mentioned that, "Wpromote received nearly perfect remarks from its client references, who applaud the agency for being client-first."

"We believe that being recognized as a Leader is the result of daily hard work and smart strategic planning by everyone on the Wpromote team," said Mike Mothner, Founder & CEO of Wpromote. "We're thrilled to be recognized by Forrester for working with brands 'craving a challenger spirit'."

True to our Challenger Mindset, Wpromote has been noted as a strong fit for "marketers who thrive in test-and-learn environments and are willing to try new things, such as experimental tactics or beta programs."

About Wpromote

Founded in 2001 by Michael Mothner, Wpromote is an award-winning digital marketing agency with eight offices across the United States, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Dallas. Wpromote helps clients Think Like A Challenger, driving profitable customer acquisition for leading brands including Marriott, Samsung, Zenni, and Frontier Airlines. Wpromote utilizes a data-driven approach across services such as paid search, SEO, social media, Amazon marketing, programmatic, video, digital intelligence, and more. For additional information, visit http://www.wpromote.com.

