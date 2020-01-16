Wpromote Named to Ad Age's Best Places to Work List for the Fourth Time

With nearly 500 employees across seven locations, Wpromote is well beyond the large agency category of 200+. Each office develops its own authentic cultural flavor, though the core values of client success, respect, transparency, culture, and drive remain embedded.

"We're extremely selective on recruiting and hiring talent with what we call a Challenger Mindset," said Founder & CEO, Michael Mothner. "That spirit of going against the status quo and thinking differently is the real foundation of our culture, and Wpromoters have a shared drive and enthusiasm that creates a dynamic workplace."

As a frequent member of the Best Places to Work list, Wpromote has grown more than 250% since first included in 2014. A commitment to employee happiness has remained a constant driving force, but it has also evolved over the years. While perks like yoga classes and happy hours are often highlighted, they are the cherry on top of a culture that emphasizes overall wellness and prioritizes opportunities for growth and development.

"Maintaining employee happiness and adapting with change is an ongoing priority," said Chief Operating Officer, Michael Block. "I think one of the most appealing aspects of working at Wpromote is the autonomy. We trust our team to do what they need to do, and that's reflected in our benefits, like flexible schedules and unlimited paid time off policy. We strive to give our talent the opportunity to chart their own career path and work on projects they're passionate about pursuing."

This focus on autonomy has been beneficial across the board, as there is a strong desire and ability to promote from within across teams. Additionally, more than half of the leadership team is female.

Wpromote continues to improve core benefits as well, which include generous parental leave, work from home opportunities, and a comprehensive healthcare offering. Ongoing career development is offered through workshops, trainings, and events both online and offline. Wellness-related perks have been especially popular in recent years, including a wellness fair that featured over a dozen organizations and a focus on promoting mental health for all.

Wpromote is hiring! To see the 30+ job openings currently available, visit https://www.wpromote.com/contact/careers .

Founded in 2001 by Michael Mothner, Wpromote is an award-winning digital marketing agency with seven offices across the United States including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and Dallas. Wpromote helps clients Think Like A Challenger, driving transformational growth for leading brands such as Marriott, Whirlpool, TransUnion, Zenni, Adobe, and Frontier Airlines. Wpromote utilizes an integrated, data-driven approach across services including paid search, SEO, social media, Amazon marketing, programmatic, video, and digital intelligence. For additional information, visit http://www.wpromote.com.

