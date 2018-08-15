Wpromote Recognizes Company Growth with Strategic Hires and Launch of Inaugural Challenger Summit

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wpromote, the nation's largest independent digital marketing agency, today announced mid-year company growth, including the hire of vice president of paid media and the launch of its inaugural Challenger Summit conference.

"Our unique approach to client service, innovation in digital marketing and expansive list of top tier clients is turning heads in the marketing industry. I am honored and humbled to be celebrating our 10th year on the Inc. 5000 list," said Michael Mothner, CEO and founder, of Wpromote. "As we continue to grow, we will look for creative ways to add value for our clients and our new roster of talent and groundbreaking Challenger Summit will help us do just that."

Wpromote has tripled its workforce in the last five years, growing to over 350 employees as of July 2018. The strategic hire of Tom Hammel as vice president of paid media empowers Wpromote to offer clients a fully-integrated, profit-driven advertising service that goes beyond revenue and ROI to accelerate bottom-line growth for clients. Hammel comes from Google, where he pioneered new ways to integrate margin data and customer lifetime value modeling into AdWords. This strategy helped brands balance existing budgets and bids to optimal profitability, while also allowing them to identify and predict which customer segments they could target to take new market share profitably. He's now joined Wpromote to integrate profit automation technology across paid media services.

Wpromote's client roster is also growing, with the addition of 75 new accounts in 2018 alone. Notable new clients join from across the retail, hospitality and fintech industries. Clients such as Frontier Airlines, Home Depot, The Honest Company and Benefit Cosmetics look to Wpromote for services to help their brands compete.

"We've enjoyed working with Wpromote because they've proved to us that thinking like a 'challenger' isn't just a tagline, but rather their working style. Through our partnership, they have constantly brought new revenue-driving ideas and continue to push us to be better. The data, learnings and insights we receive are invaluable and have drastically increased our cross-channel performance. We are very happy with our decision to partner with Wpromote and can't wait to see where they take our business," said Christina Sokol, Marketing Manager for Frontier Airlines.

Next month, Wpromote will host its inaugural Challenger Summit- a marketing conference geared toward chief marketing officers, vice presidents and private equity leaders that will disrupt the traditional event model and give a true insider's look at what works and what doesn't in marketing. In partnership with Google and Facebook, Wpromote will offer marketers the chance to mingle, share and learn with keynote speakers and break-out panels with experts.

The Inc. 5000 list evaluates the fastest-growing private companies in America and Wpromote is honored to be on the list. 2007 was the first year Wpromote made the Inc. 5000, at the time garnering over six million dollars in revenue and number 62 on the list. Now, ten years later, Wpromote has continued to rise the ranks with over 40 million in revenue, as it earns a spot on the honor roll of companies able to secure this repeatedly over five and ten years.

