Wpromote's Mike Stone Recognized as One of Adweek's 50 Indispensable Business Leaders

Dec. 13, 2023

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adweek named Wpromote CRO Mike Stone to its annual Adweek 50 list of "executives who are innovating, collaborating, and driving business results for their brands."

As Chief Relationship Officer, Stone led the agency through a notably tumultuous year, as continued economic uncertainty and rapid evolution of the marketing industry introduced new challenges for brands and agencies alike. He recognized these headwinds early, and worked across the organization to challenge convention and find new ways to unlock innovation and growth for clients.

Wpromote’s Mike Stone secured a coveted spot on the Adweek 50 list of indispensable industry leaders.

Wpromote's CEO, Michael Mothner, described Stone's unique ability to successfully chart a course through periods of aggressive change: "We call ourselves Challengers at Wpromote because we never settle—we never stop trying to create advantages for our clients. I think of Mike Stone as our Challenger-In-Chief. Where everyone else sees an obstacle, he sees an opportunity to outsmart the rest of the industry. Our clients and employees rely on that heat-seeking ability to identify the right path forward, and Mike finds a way to make it happen."

Stone's CRO role is unusual, straddling Wpromote's client services, strategy, marketing, and sales teams. In Q4 2022, Stone was part of the team that secured investment for Wpromote from ZMC, a private equity firm that invests in a diverse group of media, entertainment, communications, and technology enterprises, to expand the agency's capabilities. In 2023, he leveraged that investment to lead the charge on product development across services and tech, redefine Wpromote's pitch story to prospects, and shape Wpromote's evolving brand position as a full-service digital marketing and media agency.

Stone shared how this win would help the agency reach even greater heights in 2024 and beyond, noting that "I'm honored to be included on the Adweek 50, but I'm even more excited that I get the opportunity to talk about the unconventional approach Wpromote takes across media strategy, digital-first marketing, and data strategy and tech. Modern marketing requires a new paradigm, and that's what we're building, hand in hand with our clients. We're challenging everything from compensation structures to brand/performance silos to status quo measurement. Clients that work with us are ready to play an entirely different ball game with a clear objective: accelerate growth and profitability."

Wpromote has earned multiple industry plaudits and awards over the past year; recent wins include Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies, Search Engine Land's Agency of the Year for both SEO and PPC, Ad Age Best Places to Work, and the Inc. 5000. Creative Accelerator, a creative testing solution, is the latest app release in Polaris, the agency's proprietary tech platform.

