WPS honored as one of Midwest's leading energy companies by J.D. Power

GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is once again receiving national recognition for providing outstanding service to its customers. J.D. Power has named WPS as the best electric utility in the Midwest for customer satisfaction and trust in a recent nationwide study.

WPS is receiving the honor based on its strong finish in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Electric Utility Brand Appeal Index Study. WPS finished nearly 30 points higher in the study than the average Midwest electric utility's score.

"This honor reflects our commitment to our customers," said Mike Hooper, president — WPS. "From delivering affordable, reliable and clean energy around the clock to supporting worthy causes across our region, our employees are proud to support their communities every day."

World-class customer service

WPS continues to embrace new innovations and techniques as it focuses on providing world-class customer service. The company is adding more renewable energy facilities, upgrading its equipment and strengthening its distribution network to keep the lights on and heat flowing to homes throughout the year.

WPS also proactively engages with its customers with new digital tools and a focus on affordability. This includes:

Providing real-time alerts and follow-up notifications about power outages.

Sharing energy efficiency tips that help customers see savings on their bill.

Offering convenient options to receive and pay energy bills, and make changes to their service.

WPS and its employees actively work to strengthen the communities they serve. The WPS Foundation partners with hundreds of nonprofits each year to support initiatives that enhance the culture, development, education, environment and health of its communities.

This is third time in four years WPS has been honored by J.D. Power for its service to its customers. J.D. Power honored WPS for excellence in electric utility residential customer satisfaction in 2021 and 2023.

