WPS named best midsize utility in the Midwest at keeping the lights on for customers

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is once again earning national recognition for its commitment to world-class reliability and customer service. The company has been named one of the top performing midsize utilities as part of PA Consulting's 2024 ReliabilityOne® Awards.

"This award reflects the commitment we make to our customers every day — to ensure they have affordable, reliable and clean energy," said Mike Hooper, president — WPS. "This honor demonstrates the tireless efforts of our employees to provide customers across our region with the industry-leading service and reliability they depend on."

Strengthening reliability, improving resiliency

WPS is receiving the award from PA Consulting based on its strong reliability performance in 2023. The company has worked to strengthen the power grid by upgrading equipment, adding new technologies and moving overhead power lines underground. These innovative techniques have significantly improved reliability for homes and businesses throughout northeast and north central Wisconsin.

PA Consulting also honored WPS for its dedication to customer service and commitment to delivering reliable power to its customers.

"Since the program's founding in 1999, ReliabilityOne® has identified and recognized industry leaders who deliver the most reliable electric service to their customers," said Derek HasBrouck, program director for ReliabilityOne® — PA Consulting. "I am delighted to recognize WPS as a member of that elite community. You are part of a small group of utilities who are leading the way in demonstrating to customers and industry what continuous reliability and resiliency improvements can deliver."

All utilities operating in less dense electric delivery networks in North America are eligible for consideration for the Top Performing Mid-Sized Utility award.

About Wisconsin Public Service

Wisconsin Public Service Corp. is a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC). The company serves approximately 466,000 electric and 344,000 natural gas customers in northeastern and north central Wisconsin. Visit wisconsinpublicservice.com.

About PA Consulting

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future. As strategies, technologies and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. We are over 4,000 strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers and technologists. And we have deep expertise in consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government and public services, health and life sciences, and transport. Our teams operate globally from offices across the US, UK, Ireland, Nordics, and Netherlands. Discover more at paconsulting.com and connect with PA on LinkedIn and X. PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life.

PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® awards are presented to electric utilities providing their customers with the highest levels of reliability in the industry. PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® study is based on standard industry reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of electric power outages. ReliabilityOne® participants on average experienced over 50% fewer sustained outages, and their collective systems saw 60% shorter outage durations than the average US investor-owned utility. PA Consulting has been analyzing electric utility performance since 1987. For more information about PA Consulting, visit https://www.paconsulting.com/industries/energy-and-utilities.

