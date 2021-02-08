WPVIP Acquires Parse.ly To Augment Content Analytics For Enterprise Businesses

While integration of analytics providers is already supported on the WPVIP platform, the views have been fairly one-dimensional. With Parse.ly, the workflows that WPVIP customers use every day will surface insights that move beyond page views and visits. For example, commerce brands will understand top performing content that leads to purchases as well as deliver content recommendations for top performing products. This gives customers added ability to improve content performance, benchmark across their peers and make informed decisions that will have the greatest impact on their business.

The deal is the first large enterprise software acquisition by WPVIP and its parent company Automattic. Nick Gernert, CEO of WPVIP, will lead the combined organizations of WPVIP and Parse.ly. Parse.ly founders Sachin Kamdar and Andrew Montalenti have joined WPVIP, with Kamdar leading the go-to-market strategy for Parse.ly and Montalenti leading product.

"Parse.ly has a remarkable team and product, as well as expertise serving an increasing number of content teams driving business growth. We're excited to leverage Parse.ly's analytics technology to make our agile content platform even more powerful for marketers," said Gernert. "This is great news for our customers, who will have the opportunity to add deeper intelligence across content performance, conversions, and business impact."

What the acquisition means for customers

In addition to Parse.ly customers now having access to the full suite of WPVIP offerings , current WPVIP customers will gain access to added features that allow users to take action on content analytics, dynamic audience segmentation, and AI-driven content recommendations. With the acquisition, WPVIP will be able to provide more investment, more support staff, and more development resources to Parse.ly customers. More than 800 combined enterprise customers worldwide will have access to this expanded set of capabilities, including Spotify, CNN, The Atlantic, and Slack.

"We've always had deep admiration for WPVIP's market position as the gold standard for enterprise content teams, and we're thrilled to be able to join together," said Sachin Kamdar, CEO, Parse.ly. "From the culture and people, to the product, market and vision, we're in lockstep to create more value for our customers. This powerful combination of content and intelligence will push the industry forward at an accelerated pace."

To learn more about how WPVIP + Parse.ly can help you deliver meaningful customer experiences, please get in touch.

About WPVIP

WordPress VIP is the agile content platform leading a powerful enterprise ecosystem. Fitting seamlessly within many Fortune 100 companies, WPVIP offers the ease, flexibility, and freedom needed to scale valuable customer connections that drive growth. Learn more about the work we do with customers like Salesforce, Microsoft, and Spotify at https://wpvip.com.

About Parse.ly.

Parse.ly is the content analytics and optimization system that unlocks the true value of content for every business.

Today, every company is a content company. Yet, most companies don't know how their content drives their business forward. Parse.ly gives creators, marketers and developers the tools to understand content performance, prove content value, and automate content experiences. Our customers use Parse.ly to go beyond content creation to guarantee content impact. Learn more at https://parsely.com .

About Automattic

At Automattic our goal is to make the web a better place. With products like WordPress.com , WooCommerce , Jetpack , and WPVIP , we help support customers through web hosting, e-commerce, security and backups, enterprise infrastructure, and more. Automattic is a distributed company with more than 1,300 employees working from 79 countries. We believe in open source and the vast majority of our work is available under the GPL. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

