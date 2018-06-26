WRA Announces Addition of Permitting and Mitigation Expert Leslie Allen

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie Allen joins WRA, Inc. as a Senior Regulatory Permitting Specialist focusing on projects affecting streams, wetlands, and endangered species. With more than 20 years of experience and a passion for coastal and shoreline habitats, Leslie lends her expertise to clients to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory permitting process.

"Leslie is a recognized leader in the San Francisco Bay Area regulatory permitting field," said WRA President Geoff Smick. "With a background in wetland restoration ecology, Leslie manages complex restoration and infrastructure projects for public and private clients, most recently with the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District (SMART) in Marin and Sonoma counties. Prior to joining WRA, she has held senior positions with both small and large consulting firms that provide her with a unique perspective on company operations, which is an added benefit that complements her technical expertise. WRA is pleased to bring on Leslie to enhance our growing team of regulatory experts and augment our leadership in the transportation market."

"For a smaller firm, WRA employs a large team of really solid technical specialists and scientists, and it's nice to be back in that biology-focused environment," said Leslie. "One reason I made the switch to WRA is that I'm supported by an army of people who do what I do. I'm available to all the same clients and more, and I have immediate access to the human and technological resources to support my clients and get their projects built."

Among her current projects at WRA, Leslie will continue to support the transportation sector, a market that she was dedicated to while managing permitting and mitigation for SMART. Leslie helped the new passenger rail line complete their infrastructure construction, and continues to assist them with habitat and wetland mitigation.

WRA, Inc. provides professional consulting services in plant, wildlife, and wetland ecology, regulatory compliance, mitigation banking, CEQA/NEPA, GIS, and landscape architecture. Formed in 1981, the firm is a certified small business (OSBCR ref. #13333) with approximately 80 professionals who have completed more than 3,000 projects for public agencies, non-profit, and private organizations. WRA has offices in California and Colorado. For more information, visit www.wra-ca.com.

