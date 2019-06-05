WRA Welcomes Senior Open Space Planner John Baas

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Baas, PhD, joins WRA, Inc. as a Senior Open Space Planner and leader for the company's public access team. With 20 years of experience in environmental consulting, John brings expertise in park and open space planning, as well as large scale planning efforts for wildfire hazard reduction in California, Washington and Colorado.

WRA, Inc.

"I have had the pleasure to work with John on several park and public access projects over the past decade and am really excited to have him on our team," said Geoff Smick, Chief Executive Officer. "Not only is his expertise strongly aligned with our company's new mission and vision, but John and I share a strong passion for exploring the outdoors, as do many of our staff."

John's diverse experience encompasses work for parks and open space districts including Sonoma County Regional Parks, Marin County Parks and Open Space District, Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, and San Diego County Parks and Recreation; energy and water agencies including Sonoma County Water Agency, California Department of Water Resources, Pacific Gas & Electric, and Southern California Edison; and federal agencies including the Bureau of Land Management.

John earned his PhD in Forest Resource Management from Oregon State University, a master's degree in Recreation Resources from Colorado State University and a bachelor's degree in Wildlife Biology from Colorado State University. John is active in a number of professional organizations, including the Society of Outdoor Recreation Professionals.

John is the co-editor and author of the book Outdoor Recreation Planning (Sagamore Publishing, 2016). Prior to becoming an environmental consultant he worked for the U.S. Forest Service as an outdoor recreation planner, NEPA compliance specialist and research social scientist.

John lives with his wife, two sons and golden retriever in the East Bay. In his free time, he enjoys hiking, long distance running, fly fishing, and camping.

Please contact John by visiting the WRA website or LinkedIn.

WRA, Inc. provides professional consulting services in plant, wildlife, and wetland ecology, regulatory compliance, mitigation and conservation banking, environmental planning, restoration design, landscape architecture, water resources engineering, and GIS. Formed in 1981, the firm is a certified small business (OSBCR ref. #13333) with approximately 90 professionals who have completed more than 3,000 projects for public agencies, non-profit, and private organizations. For more information, visit www.wra-ca.com.

